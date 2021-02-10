PITTSFIELD — The swimming pool at The Boys and Girls Club of the Berkshires is muzzled with no spectators, nor cheering, allowed at high school meets. Without an opponent near, and no noise bouncing from wall-to-wall, the Wahconah Warriors drew motivation by reaching at qualifying times for both the Western Massachusetts and state-wide swim meets.
“The fact that it is so quiet makes it a little tougher to get pumped up,” Wahconah’s Jacob Kunzmann said. “This year has been tougher to beat my times, but I keep it in the back of my mind that I have to hit my times — something I haven’t done over the last couple of years.”
Not only are athletes swimming in heats with teammates, but nobody knew the meet’s results until later in the evening. Coaches use a shared Google document that can accumulate scores in real time, allowing athletes to, in a way, relive the meet.
“We’re always a little anxious [waiting for the results],” sophomore Sarah Curti said, “but it does give us a chance to celebrate later on.”
Once dust settled and scores were submitted, Taconic Hills defeated the Wahconah girls 98-52 on Wednesday night. Curti, though, swam to individual second-place finishes in the 200 freestyle and 100 butterfly. Curti, along with Sarah Kunzmann, Alex Bills and Arlynn Keefner lost the 200 medley relay by two-tenths of a second.
“We never know who we beat, or who we didn’t,” said Steve Kolis, Wahconah’s swim coach. “It isn’t ideal, but I tell kids what times to aim for and they go for it.”
Zach Archambault answered his coach’s request, slicing two seconds off his breast stroke and recording a new personal best in the 200 freestyle (2:46.56).
Archambault's bests were also the days best, taking first place in both events in Wahconah's 86-70 win over Taconic HIlls.
Jacob Kunzmann also picked up two first-place finishes, winning the 100 freestyle and 100 backstroke. Archambault and Kunzmann joined forces, along with Wyatt Wellington and Xavier Wellington, to capture wins in the 200 medley and 200 freestyle relays.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, swim meets roughly resemble those of years past. This year, though, isn’t about comparisons, but appreciating the opportunity to compete and spend time with teammates.
“The nicest part is that I still get to be with my team and family, so it hasn’t been bad,” said Jacob Kunzmann. “I just want to see our team growing, getting stronger and getting better times — a lot of it is building each other up.”
“We try to keep each other in a good mood before each event,” Curti said. “I think we got used to [protocols and changes] pretty fast.”
The Warriors can only practice a handful of times each week and only three swimmers are allowed in the pool at the same time.
“They all help and push each other,” Kolis said. “I didn’t think a season would happen, but this has been great for the kids.”
Wahconah will participate in the Berkshire County individuals on Friday and has meets scheduled on Feb. 19 and Feb. 26 to close the season.
“It is all starting to settle in,” Jacob Kunzmann said. “It’s almost over, but we’re going to make the most of it.”
———
Wahconah boys 86, Taconic Hills 70
200 medley relay — 1. W 2:16.61 (X. Wellington, Archambault, Kunzmann, W. Wellington); 2. TH (Fink, Jarzombek, Russell, Mulrein) 2:27.82; 3. W 2:57.47 (Looney, C. Prett, Strout, Aldrich)
200 freestyle — 1. Archambault (W) 2:24.46; 2. Sena (TH) 2:36.14; 3. Fink (TH) 3:14.59
200 medley — 1. Russell (TH) 2:55.77; 2. Strout (W) 3:29.45; 3. Looney (W) 3:53.56
50 freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 23.22; 2. W. Wellington (W) 30.57; 3. X. Wellington (W) 31.22
100 butterfly — 1. Howard (TH) 1:13.83; 2. Strout (W) 1:36.87; 3. L. Looney (W) 1:47.07;
100 freestyle — 1. Kunzmann (W) 57.15; 2. Bonci (TH) 59.83; 3. Fink (TH) 1:16.10
500 freestyle — 1. Sena (TH) 7:28.98; 2. C. Prett (W) 8:46.27; 3. B. Prett (W) 9:39.31
200 free relay — 1. W (W. Wellington; X. Wellington; Archambault; Kunzmann) 1:55.29
100 backstroke — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:05.06; 2. Bonci (TH) 1:32.71; 3. W. Wellington (W) 1:40.18
100 breaststroke — 1. Archambault (W) 1:21.65; 2. Russell (TH) 1:26.32; 3. Jarzombek (TH) 1:40.00
400 free relay — 1. TH (Sena, Russell, Bonci, Howard) 4:40.60; 2. W (B. Prett, Strout, Aldrich, Looney) 5:42.62
Taconic Hills 98, Wahconah girls 52
200 medley relay — 1. TH (Arre, Drake, Russo, Kiernan) 2:30.31; 2. W (Kunzmann, Bills, Keefner, Curti) 2:30.50
200 freestyle — 1. Plaza (TH) 2:30.46; 2. Curti (W) 2:44.24; 3. Russo (TH) 2:48.65.
200 medley — 1. Avenia (TH) 2:38.45; 2. Arre (TH) 2:55.40; 3. Keefner (W) 3:06.47
50 freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 28.53; 1. Madsen (TH) 28.53; 3. Kunzmann (W) 31.29
100 butterfly — 1. Madsen (TH) 1:17.57; 2. Curti (W) 1:25.16
100 freestyle — 1. Howard (TH) 1:04.76; 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:10.14; 3. Bills (W) 1:16.25
500 freestyle — 1. Avenia (TH) 6:22.26; 2. Russo (TH) 7:27.69; 3. Cobb (W) 8:58.01
200 free relay — 1. TH (Howard, Madsen, Plaza, Avenia) 1:57.49; 2. W (Drewry, Bills, Kunzmann, Curti) 2:12.40
100 backstroke — 1. Plaza (TH) 1:12.76; 2. Arre (TH) 1:22.57; 3.Keefner (W) 1:24.97.
100 breaststroke — 1. Drake (TH) 1:39.83; 2. Kiernan (TH) 1:42.56; 3. Cobb (W) 2:27.31
400 free relay — 1. TH (Howard, Madsen, Plaza, Avenia); 2. W 5:47.97 (Drewry, Strout, Keefner, Cobb)