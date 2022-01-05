PITTSFIELD — A delayed bus gave the Wahconah swim team time to drip dry after warmups, but the Warriors remained ready to plunge into the deep end.
The New Lebanon and Berlin bus pushed a 4:30 p.m. start time back an hour and Wahconah avenged a loss taken last time these teams met, capturing a 95-72 win at the Pittsfield YMCA on Wednesday.
"We were prepared for that," Wahconah coach Steve Kolis said of the delay. "We just wanted to beat them after they beat us pretty bad last time."
Aiden Aldrich in the 50 freestyle and Wahconah's 200 free relay team each took gold, but it was the depth that had the Warriors rolling. The match was scored as a co-ed meet and only one event — the 500 freestyle — featured less than two Warriors at the podium.
For Kolis, the growth of his roster was apparent in a win over Hudson on Monday.
"Every one of our swimmers clocked a new best," Kolis said. "Looking for a lot of good times, these kids are definitely getting better."
Alex Sotek won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke on Wednesday. Additionally, Allison Slater earned gold in the 200 medley and 100 freestyle, while the 100 breaststroke saw Jordan Sotek hold off Wahconah's Liam Looney by less than a second.
"It was really close and that is something we didn't have last season," New Lebanon coach Tim Christiansen said. "It is so nice to have people in the race that aren't just ourselves. It's so much better to be in this environment with the cheering and excitement, it is powerful for the kids and they feel that energy."
The Warriors participated in some virtual meets in 2020 but the in-person events have everyone reaching new goals.
"Last year we made it as good as we could, but it is a lot better in person," Kolis said. "This year we have everyone here competing with each other and it is a lot better."
New Lebanon suffered an injury late in the meet and had to shuffle some swimmers, but Christiansen knew his team would have little issue rising to the occasion.
"We had to do a quick switch but the kids are so good," Christiansen said. "These kids are so easy going and it is so nice to coach them."
The swim season is in full swing but the Warriors have a week before returning to the pool and pursuing a place in the postseason. Wahconah will swim at Pittsfield next Friday, Jan. 14.
