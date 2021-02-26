PITTSFIELD — The Wahconah boys swim team closed a unique 2021 campaign with a perfect record following a 96-23 win in a virtual meet with Hudson on Friday night. The girls joined the boys in the winner's circle, topping Hudson 78-26.
Zach Archambault secured gold medals in both the 100 freestyle and 100 breaststroke. Jacob Kunzmann captured the 100 butterfly and was less than half-a-second behind Archambault in the breaststroke. Archambault was also part of relay teams that won the 200 freestyle relay and 200 medley relay. Much like the breaststroke, the free relay was a tight race with the group of Archambault, Liam Looney, Evan Strout and Callum Prett edging the other Wahconah relay by just one second. Prett won the 200 medley and Looney earned a win in the 100 backstroke.
Sarah Kunzmann won two races to lead the girls to a victory against Hudson. Meanwhile, Sarah Curti and Alex Bills each won individual races for Wahconah (2-4). Curti's meet went beyond the individual events, taking part of relay teams that won the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.
Wahconah boys 96, Hudson 23
200 medley relay — 1. W (X. Wellington, Archambault, Aldrich, W. Wellington) 2:27.89; 2. W (Strout, Kunzmann, Looney, B.Prett) 2:32.07.
200 freestyle — 1. Taylor (H) 2:52.57; 2. Aldrich (W) 3:21.85; 3. B. Prett (W) 3:51.37.
200 medley — 1. C. Prett (W) 3:46.44.
50 freestyle — 1. Medins (H) 27.84; 2. W. Wellington (W) 30.69; 3. X. Wellington (W) 30.83.
100 butterfly — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:05.00.
100 freestyle — 1. Archambault (W) 1:00.60; 2. Farley (H) 1:15.51; 3. Looney (W) 1:15.63.
500 freestyle — 1. Strout (W) 8:04.12; 2. W. Wellington (W) 8:58.56.
200 free relay — 1. W (Archambault, Looney, Strout, C. Prett) 2:07.34; 2. W (Kunzmann, X. Wellington, W. Wellington, B. Prett) 2:07.35.
100 backstroke — 1. Looney (W) 1:37.84; 2. C. Prett (W) 1:57.12; 3. B. Prett (W) 2:11.00.
100 breaststroke — 1. Archambault (W) 1:18.40; 2. Kunzmann (W) 1:18.80; 3. Medins (H) 1:30.05.
Wahconah girls 78, Hudson 26
200 medley relay — 1. W (Keefner, Strout, Curti, Charon) 3:02.21.
200 freestyle — 1. Kunzmann (W) 2:39.15; 2. Keefner (W) 2:56.90.
200 medley — 1. Curti (W) 3:21.06; 2. Charon (W) 4:13.97.
50 freestyle — Goldstien (H) 32.32; 2. Drewry (W) 33.44; 3. Hanley (H) 33.69.
100 butterfly — 1. Kunzmann (W) 1:22.23; 2. Curti (W) 1:31.25.
100 freestyle — 1. Bills (W) 1:13.68; 2. Hanley (H) 1:21.20; 3. Goldstien (H) 1:22.19.
500 freestyle — 1. Hopkins (H) 8:40.59; 2. Strout (W) 9:07.09; 3. Charon (W) 9:09.84.
200 free relay — 1. W (Curti, Charon, Bills, Drewry) 2:27.06.
100 backstroke — 1. Drewry (W) 2:27.06.
100 breaststroke — 1. Bills (W) 1:36.19; 2. Hopkins (H) 1:50.54.