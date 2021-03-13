DALTON — It was a special Saturday night in Dalton for high school basketball and the memories that go with it.
"They can tear down the walls. They can't tear down the legacy," former Wahconah girls basketball coach Nancy Barry said during a pregame ceremony before the Wahconah girls played their last game of the season.
"All this," Barry said, "never leaves you."
Barry, who was an assistant girls basketball coach under the late Jim Duquette and then took the reins as the head coach, was one of a number of invited guests who came to Ed Ladley Gymnasium to see the final four games to be played in that 61-year-old facility.
The gym, which once had those fan backboards, and hosted standing-room only crowds for many high-intensity boys and girls games over those six decades, will be torn down along with the rest of the existing high school when the new Wahconah is opened in September.
"It was definitely an honor" to play in the last girls basketball game in the gym, Wahconah senior Maria Gamberoni said after her team beat Pittsfield. "There have been so many legends and inspirational people that have played on this court, coached teams on this court. To be able to play in this gym for the last girls basketball game is truly an honor."
That the Wahconah teams were each able to play a full 20-game season in what turned out to be half the calendar was a feat that players were able to reflect on.
"It honestly just feels incredible. My team, everyone put everything into the season. They did everything they could for us seniors and there's no other way I'd rather go out," said senior Morgan Marauszwski. "I honestly, back in the fall, did not think we were going to have a season. There's no way they'll fit us all in the gym with COVID. I never pictured any of this, and I couldn't be more grateful."
When the Wahconah-Pittsfield boys game wrapped up, Wahconah athletic director Jared Shannon arranged to have a pair of ladders, one for each basket, and gave the players a chance to cut down the nets. Each team took care of one basket.
The players were still masked when they started cutting down the net. As he waited his turn, senior captain Quinn Gallagher reflected on the season that just ended.
"What I'm going to remember most are all the COVID protocols. We had a great record. We had a great year. We won the last game in this gym," he said.
"It's a crazy feeling," Wahconah's Aiden Trager said, when asked about closing down the gym. "It definitely went out in a special way, and I'm glad we got to do it in this way. It's definitely a bittersweet feeling, but I think we got to do it in a good way and I'm glad it ended like this."
With the college basketball anthem "One Shining Moment" echoing through the gym, Trager said he could not have imagined that this night would have happened.
"A couple of months ago, I was thinking that our last playoff game here was our last one," he said. "We had a lot of people working really hard to give us the opportunity to play, so I'm really appreciative of that."
The players on the two varsity teams had one final surprise when they left Ed Ladley Gymnasium for the last time as teammates. Shannon had helped arrange a school bus escort through Dalton for the players. The boys and girls varsity teams boarded a bus and were escorted through town by police vehicles and fire trucks, lights flashing and sirens blaring. As they rode through town, there were people on their lawns waving and cars honking their own horns. Many of them were fans who, due to protocols, weren't allowed in to watch games this season.
It was somewhat of a Who's Who of Central Berkshire basketball royalty who were able to get into the gym at various times during the four-game festival. Since no general admission existed, fans and interested observers could watch the two junior varsity and two varsity games on line.
Rose Marie Ladley handled the coin toss before the start of the boys varsity game. In this year of COVID-19, there are no opening jump balls in basketball. A pregame coin toss determines which team gets the ball first.
Coaches, past and present, along with community members got a chance to take a bow before each game. The names honored included multiple assistant coaches from both the Wahconah varsity and junior varsity teams.
"It goes without saying that it's been a difficult year. Who could have ever imagined that our last year in this gym and in this great building, would be a year such as this," said Wahconah principal Aaron Robb, who was an athlete and later a teacher at Wahconah before becoming the building principal.
Barry spoke before the Wahconah-Pittsfield girls basketball game. Brian Duquette, filling in for his brother Pat — who held the school's scoring record until last week when Gamberoni broke it, gave the keynote before the boys varsity game.
"These achievements were not handed over. They did not happen by accident. They were earned," Duquette said, referring to the thousand-point scorers in Wahconah history, the two Western Massachusetts girls basketball championships, the five Western Mass. boys championships, and the state title team of 1987.
"They were earned through great coaching, grueling practices, hard work and dedication both in season and in the offseason," Duquette continued. "This was an extension of the classroom."
Pat Duquette could not attend the festivities because the head coach of the UMass Lowell men's basketball team had been playing in the America East championship game on Saturday. Had Lowell won, Pat Duquette and his players would have left Hartford, Conn., immediately after the game for Indianapolis, Ind., where the NCAA Tournament is being played.
In an interview during the week, Pat Duquette was asked about the gym at Wahconah. He said the gym, where he and brothers Jim, Brian and Chris and sister Jackie all played, meant everything to him.
"It's funny, when I got the job at UMass Lowell, I remember my brother Chris' daughter — she was probably nine at the time — sat on my lap. She looked at me and said 'First you were an Eagle, then you were a Husky and now you're a River Hawk. You have to make up your mind.' I laughed," the Lowell coach said on a Zoom call last week. "I've always said to the people in Dalton, no matter how far this game has gotten me and brought me, and in how many different arenas that I've gotten to play in and how many special moments I've had, my favorite gym is Wahconah Regional High School, and a lot of my shining moments were there."