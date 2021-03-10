DALTON — On a night when the Wahconah girls weren’t necessarily firing on all cylinders, veterans helped the Warriors stay undefeated.
Senior Maria Gamberoni had a game-high 19 points and classmate Noelle Furlong had a game-high 12 rebounds, as the Warriors improved won 47-31 over a Taconic team that was only playing in its third game of the season. Wahconah, on the other hand, is now 17-0.
“When we were freshmen, we had great role models as our seniors,” Furlong said. “We just learned from them and I feel like without them, we wouldn’t have the leadership skills that we do now.”
In the first game of the doubleheader, the Wahconah boys also knocked off Taconic 54-45. A full game story from that contest is available at BerkshireEagle.com/sports.
It was pretty much a wire-to-wire win for the Wahconah girls. Taconic last led when Ahliya Phillips scored with 3 minutes, 54 seconds to go in the first. The Warriors responded with an 8-0 run, to take an 11-4 lead.
“They’re a tough team,” Taconic coach Matt Mickle said. “I think in a regular year, we would have had trouble staying in the game. I’m proud of my girls, because I thought they competed. [Wahconah] was just a step ahead of us all night.
Wahconah led by as many as 14 points in the second quarter before Taconic came back to trail 23-15 at halftime.
In the third quarter, Taconic cut the lead to 25-22 on one of four 3-point baskets in the game by sophomore Alex Hudson. Hudson had 12 points for Mickle’s team. But Furlong hit a jumper from the left corner to start a 7-2 run that gave Wahconah some breathing room. Maria Gamberoni scored the final three points of the quarter.
“We are two of the three captains, so we try to be the biggest leaders on the floor,” said Gamberoni. “So when they need us, we try to step up as much as we can.”
Maria Gamberoni stepped up in the fourth quarter after Taconic’s Brenna McNeice scored four straight points, cutting a nine-point advantage to five. Gamberoni drove to the basket, then stole the ball from Faith Cross and took it in for another two. After a Cross missed shot, Gamberoni rebounded the ball and tried to score. She was fouled but made two free throws. Taconic got no closer.
Wahconah’s offense may not have been optimal, but the Warriors outrebounded Taconic 47-33. Olivia Gamberoni had 11 boards and Maria had seven. Maria Gamberoni also had four steals.
So often, defense gets forgotten when an offense struggles. Wahconah did not let that happen, holding Taconic to just one basket over the final six minutes.
“It’s been the way it’s been for four years,” Wahconah coach Liz Kay said. “The younger kids, I thought, really stepped up too. They buy into that philosophy. Tonight was probably one of our lesser shooting performances. I would say that our activity on the rebounds, offensively, especially Olivia Gamberoni on the boards, enabled us to get more shots on a night we weren’t shooting as well.”
For Mickle, it has been learn with his team on the fly. While the scoreboard told the story of the outcome, the Taconic coach said his team was improving.
“I thought this was our best game. I think our legs are getting under us a little bit,” Mickle said. “We really have nothing in and [the Warriors] really don’t let you do much anyway. I thought we played hard. They competed. Unfortunately, we played a really good team tonight.”
———
Taconic 4 11 9 7 — 31
Wahconah 11 12 10 14 — 47
T (31)
Buda 1-0-2, Conyers 1-0-2, Hudson 4-0-12, Phillips 4-0-10, Cross 0-1-1, McNeice 2-0-4, Winn 0-0-0. Totals 12-1-31.
W (47)
Furlong 2-0-6, Belcher 2-2-7, M. Gamberoni 8-3-19, O’Gamberoni 2-1-6, Marauszwski 1-0-3, Wigington 3-0-6. Totals 18-6-47.
3-point goals — Taconic 6 (Hudson 4, Phillips 2). Wahconah 5 (Furlong 2, Belcher, O. Gamberoni, Marauszwski)