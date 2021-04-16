WILLIAMSTOWN — They say not to judge a book by its cover, but the cover was a pretty strong indication to how Friday's big-time bout between the Mount Greylock and Wahconah volleyball teams played out.
The team that scored the first point in each set ultimately won each frame, and it was the Warriors who took the first point of the fifth set, going on to defeat Mount Greylock 25-20, 21-25, 9-25, 25-20, 15-6.
Wahconah had its back up against the wall after being outscored by 16 points in the third set, but snatched 40 of the next 66 points to earn the victory.
"Going into the fourth set we settled down and went back to the game plan and gained some confidence," said Dave Lussier, coach of the Warriors. "[Greylock] is a great team, great defensive team and you have to have patience with them digging so many balls."
An ace from Karley Bazonski gave Wahconah a 15-13 lead in the fourth set, but Alyssa Phelps, one of the Mountie senior captains, sparked a run with two aces, giving Mount Greylock (8-1) an 18-16 lead.
The back-and-fourth set continued to be just that, Wahconah (6-2) regained the lead at 19-18, forcing a timeout by the Mounties. The pause in action was not only to settle the home team, but it provided an opportunity for coach Greg Geyer to get an idea of how his team could right the ship.
"Coach Geyer is really good during timeouts and lets us figure things out for ourselves," Phelps said. "That helps us understand what is working. [Timeouts] are everyone's perspectives put together, seniors, underclassmen and coach. Everyone's perspective helps us figure out what we need to do."
The Mounties called six timeouts in the outing and scored a point coming out of four of the breaks, including a set point in the second frame.
The same was true in the fourth set, but the Warriors went on a 6-2 run to seal the set with major plays from Sasha Fyfe, Breanna Robert and senior Kaylee O'Bryan.
"Take one point at a time, one pass at a time and go from there," O'Bryan said of her advice when playing deep into matches.
O'Bryan played her role as one of the team's senior captains, finishing the night with 23 assists and 12 digs. Speaking of senior captains, Kassidy Krejmas set the tone early in the fifth set with two kills, giving Wahconah a 6-1 lead.
A block by Jacqueline Brannan and an ace by Takiera Darrow cut Wahconah's fifth-set lead to 10-6, but the Warriors were nearly perfect in the frame, taking the next six points, and the game. The Mounties had some sparks, but the Warriors snuffed them out before they could turn into runs.
Fyfe connected on a diving dig to flip a point that was headed in Mount Greylock's favor in the final set and the same was true when O'Bryan and McKenzie LaBier combined to block a shot fired by the opposing frontcourt. LaBier finished with seven kills and Krejmas led the team with 14.
Mount Greylock came within one set of sealing the game after a devastating third set where the entire team was riding lightning. Charlotte Coody finished with six aces and began the third set with a nine-point run while serving. Mount Greylock carried the momentum to a big win in the frame. In addition to the aces, Coody added 27 assists to her resume.
Meanwhile, Darrow and Emma Hayward each connected on nine digs for the home team. Phelps joined Coody with six aces and Darrow, Celina Savage and Madison MacHaffie had seven kills each.
"We stopped going with the game plan we had, the spots we wanted to hit and the way we wanted to pass," Lussier said of the bumpy third set. "We got caught in the emotions of the game."
With the season dwindling down teams are beginning to face each other for the second time and the last week has been a revenge tour of sorts for the Warriors. After falling to both Lee and Mount Greylock at the start of the season, Wahconah has topped both teams, in five sets, over the last five days.
"I think the first time we played [Mount Greylock] it was our first game," O'Bryan said. "We have such a young team and everybody was unsure of their position and jobs on the team, but now we know what we’re doing, have a core group and work really well together."
Friday marked the first loss of the season for Mount Greylock, but an undefeated season was never a priority for the Mounties.
"We weren't focused on the undefeated part," Phelps said, "but working our hardest, and that is what we will continue to do."