DALTON — If Wahconah senior Kaylee O'Bryan had one gripe with the Fall II volleyball season, it was the fact that it flew right by. Despite the pace, it is safe to say the Warriors got the most out of the unusual spring season.
The Warriors won the last volleyball match to ever take place inside the Ed Ladley Gymnasium at Wahconah High School, granting them the title of Berkshire North Fall II volleyball champions.
Wahconah and Lenox each had a frenzy of games over the season's final week, but the Warriors had enough in the tank to defeat the Millionaires 25-20, 25-17, 25-22 and earn the title of county champs.
"[The season] flew by really fast, quicker than expected," O'Bryan said, "but the main goal was to hang another banner.
"We executed our game plans, had a fun season and kept our attitudes up."
The combination of O'Bryan and Kassidy Krejmas was nearly impossible to stop and it started in the first set.
Wahconah jumped out to a quick 7-2 lead on the shoulders of back-to-back passes from O'Bryan ending as Krejmas kills.
"We both went up to varsity as sophomores and from there we made a bond and connection on the court," O'Bryan said. "We know each other really well and it works out."
Lenox was looking for solutions and Mia Giardina brought her answer key, smacking three-straight kills to help Lenox cut the deficit to 12-10. She scored two more points later in the set, forcing a Wahconah timeout with the Warriors leading 19-16.
"[We expected] long rallies, they did it against Mount Greylock," Wahconah coach Dave Lussier said of Lenox's style of play. "They're a patient team that doesn't make a lot of errors and is great defensively.
"Our game plan was to stay with them and wait for our sets, the ones we wanted to hit hard."
Wahconah stuck to the plan, fending off Lenox's surge to take the set.
"Back in the fall when schools decided to go with the Fall II format, we had no idea if we would see a season," Lussier said. "To play all our games, even though a lot of them were in the last week, it was great that the seniors had their season."
The schedule included four-straight games this week before getting one day to prepare between the semifinals against Lee and the championship bout. On the other sideline, Lenox played five matches in six days this week.
"[Friday night] we had a lot of energy and momentum going into today's match," Lenox senior Maddy Barenski said. "Losing the first set, we got down on ourselves, but overall it was a really good season."
The Millionaires trailed 23-15 in the second set before back-to-back aces by Barenski had Lenox in striking distance, but McKenzie LaBier followed Krejmas, smashing a shot over the net and ending the set.
LaBier was also responsible for the match's final two kills.
Krejmas stepped up to serve with Wahconah leading 18-17 in the third set and guided the Warriors to five-straight points.
Giardina captured a point and forced a Wahconah timeout at 23-20. After trading points, though, Wahconah was officially the Berkshire North champions.
The Millionaires, under first-year coach Noelle Skowron, solidified themselves as one of the county's best squads.
"We've come a long way," Barenski said. "I've learned a lot and the same is true for my teammates, so we've grown a lot as a team."
Postgame, when the dust settled, the Warriors took a ride around town to let all of Dalton know that the champs are here.
"A bus is coming and we're going to ride around town with fire trucks," Lussier said, "we're going for a ride."