SHEFFIELD — After preparing to play in a pandemic, a power outage certainly wasn’t going to get in the way of the Berkshire County volleyball season from beginning at Mount Everett on Friday night.
Power went out inside the school just minutes before the game was scheduled to begin, but the Warriors and Eagles kicked off the Fall II season with Wahconah taking a 25-16, 25-14, 25-23 sweep on opening night.
“It is great to be back, we’ve been practicing so much,” said Wahconah senior Kassidy Krejmas. “We were so confused [when the power went out] and I had to remind everyone that we had flashlights on our phone.”
Krejmas added that she was ready to play under the lights of the phones, but the few lights powered by the backup generators was enough.
The Warriors hit the ground running thanks to Krejmas and freshman Sasha Fyfe, who snipped a shot onto the backline for Wahconah’s first point of the season.
Fyfe had 10 assists in the outing and Krejmas had a game-high 14 kills for the Warriors.
“A lot of hard work goes into [preparing for the season],” Krejmas said. “[Fyfe] is a freshman and has been working hard all throughout the offseason.”
The Warriors created separation between themselves and the Eagles in the first two sets, but Mount Everett wasn’t going to roll over.
The Eagles broke out to an early 3-0 lead in the third set, and an ace by Caroline Haiss, who also had four assists in the game, extended the lead to 7-3.
Each team exchanged points and two-straight aces from Lizzy Sarnacki kept the Eagles in the driver’s seat at 10-6.
Wahconah called a timeout trailing 14-9 and the quick adjustment period was enough for the Warriors to pull off a 16-9 run to close the game.
Senior Kaylee O’Bryan had 19 assists and was one of six Warriors with three kills. While the season may be unusual, the priorities remain the same for the squad from Dalton.
“I think we have the same goals as any year, going as hard as we can and being aggressive every game,” Krejmas said. “We looked at our Berkshire County champion lists on the wall during practice and there was only one year when we were champions.
“We thought it looks lonely so we’re striving for another one this season.”