DALTON — Comfort and confidence go hand in hand.
Staring down an oncoming Lee freight train late in the fifth set of a win-or-go-home semifinal match Thursday night at home, Wahconah didn't flinch.
Playing on their fourth consecutive night, and in their fifth game in six days, the Warriors felt right at home. Coach Dave Lussier's crew prevailed 25-21, 15-25, 25-13, 15-13, securing their spot in the Berkshire North championship game. Wahconah awaits the winner of Friday night's semifinal between Lenox and Mount Greylock.
"It's not good for the coach's health, but we've had a lot of five-set matches this year," said Lussier, "and we've prevailed in a lot of them. Our first match against Lee went five sets and we lost 3-2. They know not to count themselves out. They're playing with confidence."
Before the match, Wahconah's seniors honored Lussier with the game ball from his 100th career win, notched earlier this week. But 104 is the target, and after his team out-maneuvered Lee down the stretch he sits at 103 with Saturday to go.
Wahconah's demeanor in that fifth set was unchanged, even after the Wildcats fended off a pair of match points.
Wahconah's Kassidy Krejmas served up 14-11, and the ensuing volley crossed over the net eight times before touching down. Maddy LaRock handled a McKenzie LaBier hit, which Makayla Schuerer bumped outside, where Lizzy Brown rose up and smacked down a kill to regain service and cut the deficit to two. The serve went to Autumn Schwab, who promptly laid down an ace to draw Lee within 14-13.
"Honestly, no," Krejmas responded when asked if she ever had any doubts in the fifth. "I knew we just had to keep fighting through it, keep our minds clear, keep the energy up."
The match point wound up volleying the net six times. Following a series of bump clears, Kylie Joyce dug out a LaBier hit, and Schuerer was able to get underneath it for a proper set right back to Brown on the left end. She came with the same intensity, but the hit went a little long, and this time Sasha Fyfe relocated to get a dig.
The ball bounced from Fyfe's fists and arched high. It was coming down just barely one one side of the net or the other. Kaylee O'Bryan got under it on the Wahconah side, but instead it slipped through the Lee defense and sent the Warriors into hysterics.
"The support from the bench, the mindset from everyone else. You definitely have to keep your head up," said senior captain Madi Hurlburt. "It's a mindset game."
O'Bryan in particular was immense during the fifth set. She opened it with an assist on a Krejmas kill for the first point. O'Bryan had a tap-in kill for the 6-3 lead, and then set up LaBier for a similar tip point, and then a hit kill for the 10-5 advantage.
Lee called a timeout and set up a thunderous Brown outside hit, but Hurlburt was there on the defensive end to keep Wahconah's run alive.
O'Bryan then battled talented Lee middle Erin Brisebois at the net and came out in front, and followed with a setup for a Krejmas boomer and it was 12-7. She fooled the Wildcats defense twice more with fake-set tap-overs — what she calls her signature move — including one for the 14-11 lead.
"I saw the corners open, especially the deep five," said O'Bryan. "I knew if I could push it there, they wouldn't be able to pick it up. When I do that and it works, I just love it."
O'Bryan finished with a triple-double of 30 assists, 17 digs and 10 kills. The bulk of those helpers went to LaBier (18 kills) and Krejmas (14 kills). Krejmas added four aces and two blocks.
"If you have a general or leader on the floor, that's Kaylee," said Lussier. "She has a great knack for keeping calm, understanding what is needed and just calming everybody around her.
"She makes everybody around her better."
Brown led Lee with 11 kills and 10 digs, while Brisebois had nine kills and four blocks. Libero Katelyn Clark dug out 18 balls.
The Wildcats showed up in Dalton ready to rock, grabbing the night's first three points, and eventually a 5-1 lead on three Brown kills. Joyce dropped in an ace following a Wahconah timeout to put the visitors in front 16-10 in the opening set. The Warriors responded with a 15-5 run to take the win. Krejmas took over service with the score 18-14, and immediately landed an ace. LaBier followed with a kill and Wahconah broke off 10 unanswered points through two timeouts by Lee coach Julia Warner. Schwab notched a pair of aces to draw Lee within 23-21, but O'Bryan assisted on a LaBier kill for the Wahconah set point.
Wahconah survives, as Lee fends off match point twice before Warriors seal it 15-13.— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) April 30, 2021
A dig to remember for Sasha Fyfe sends Wahconah to Berkshire North Final. pic.twitter.com/7fJkr9Ra69
Lee steamrolled in a second-set response, as the Schuerer-to-Brown connection was flexing and Brisebois dominated the middle of the net. The third set was nearly identical, while polar opposite. Lee fell behind 8-2 and never got within five the rest of the way, as Wahconah rode a service streak by Fyfe to a big advantage and 25-13 runaway.
The visitors weren't messing around from then on, though. The fourth set featured 10 ties, the last of which was 17-17. Lee scored two straight, followed by a LaBier kill to draw within 19-18. With their backs against the wall, the Wildcats reeled off four straight points, including a Clark ace and kills from Joyce and Brisebois before forcing the decisive fifth set.
"We were getting energized and hyped, but we had to take it one point at a time, bring it back to our game plan. Play our game," said O'Bryan. "We just went from there and kept pushing."
After a harried week of playing games every night, the Warriors were looking forward to having a day off before Saturday's title bout.
"We've got to ice, and rest up," O'Bryan finished. "Then eat pasta and get back at it Saturday."