DALTON — The midterm results are coming in and so far, Wahconah volleyball is living up to the expectations.
The Warriors won their seventh match of the year with a 3-0 sweep of Franklin Tech on Thursday.
"Our goal today was to win in three [sets]," senior captain Olivia Wehner said after the game, "We got that done."
The 25-19, 25-15, 25-15 victory is the second win for Wahconah over Franklin Tech after winning 3-2 in Turners Falls on Sept. 8.
Back to Thursday, the Warriors (8-2) jumped out to a quick 6-2 lead in the first set before the Eagles stormed back to take a 14-12 advantage. A kill by Bre Robert brought the set within one point and Sasha Fyfe helped Wahconah run away with the match's first game.
Wahconah led 6-2 and then trailed 14-12 before closing the set on a 13-5 run. Warriors up 1-0 early. pic.twitter.com/5teK1dzcXI— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) September 30, 2021
She recorded two aces over a three-point span and forced Franklin Tech into a timeout. The break in action couldn't halt the Warrior momentum, finishing the set on a 13-5 run.
Fyfe had four aces in the first set and finished with another 13 digs.
"We've been working on [Sasha's] serves lately," coach Dave Lussier said. "I was really happy with the serving. They weren't giving up power on their serves and were hitting the spots."
The Eagles held a 10-7 advantage in the second set but Wahconah's McKenzie LaBier quickly tied it at 10 with a block at the net.
A kill by Fyfe led to a Franklin Tech timeout at 13-10. The Warriors maintained the lead, finishing the set on a 12-5 run following the timeout.
LaBier closed with a team-high seven kills and added three digs and two aces. Robert was second on the team with five kills and she had three aces in the third set. Wehner closed with a team-high 16 digs.
Wahconah dub pic.twitter.com/Fqu7WN4eIh— Jake Mendel (@JMendel94) October 1, 2021
"We had multiple unforced errors and gave the ball away," Lussier said of the first matchup with Franklin Tech. "In the last four games we've succeeded at lowering that number."
The Warriors have won five of the last six matches and are 3-0 at home. Wahconah has played its home games inside the Ed Ladley Gym since the new Wahconah Regional High School isn't ready quite yet.
The opportunity to play some of her senior season in the gym is one Wehner hasn't taken for granted.
"We weren't expecting to play in this gym again and it's pretty special to have a few more games here," she said. "I love playing here, it is always such a great atmosphere."
Joining the Warriors on the sideline for the 2021 season is a secret weapon in the form of a special spud.
"I went to five below and got a Potato Head that we named Denise," Wehner said. "We take her on the bus, dress her up and keep little trinkets in the back. She's been our good luck charm at every game and practice."
Denise may come in handy on Monday as the Warriors host Turners Falls. These two teams met on Sept. 10, a 3-0 loss for Wahconah.
"That is a big league match for us," Lussier said. "Hopefully we can carry the momentum from this game into that one and turn it into a win."