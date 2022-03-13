DALTON — As he walked out of the Wahconah locker room, ice bag taped to his knee, the Warriors' Patrick McLaughlin had a death grip on the MIAA Final Four trophy.
"I might sleep with it tonight, honestly," McLaughlin said. "This just feels great."
And why not? With just over 5 1/2 minutes left in the fourth quarter, visiting Manchester-Essex had just taken an 11-point lead, a lead that seemed to be pretty safe. The Warriors had other ideas.
Photos: Wahconah boys basketball beats Manchester Essex in Elite Eight
On Sunday afternoon in Dalton, the No. 4 Wahconah boys came from behind to beat No. 12 Manchester Essex 58-53.
Wahconah outscored the 12th-seeded Hornets 18-2 the rest of the way, holding the visitors without a field goal. And when McLaughlin drove the lane for a hoop with 1:13 left, Wahconah took the lead for keeps. Brody Calvert went 4 for 4 from the line in the final 21 seconds as the No. 4 seed earned a hard-fought 58-53 win Sunday afternoon, advancing to the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association's Division IV Final Four.
"This isn't the first time we've been down by double figures this season," said Calvert, who scored a game-high 22 points, eight of them in the fourth quarter. "This team is something special, coming back from double-digit deficits."
The Wahconah shooting shirt reads "Make history," and by reaching the Final Four, the Warriors are doing just that.
"We've waited a long time for this," Wahconah coach Dustin Belcher said. "The last time were in a state semifinal game was almost 30 years ago. For our program, this is a big day."
It was, in fact, 1993, when Wahconah beat Greenfield 66-54 in the Western Massachusetts championship game, and got to the state final. The Warriors eventually lost to Belmont in the championship game at what was then called the Centrum in Worcester.
It's been even longer since the Wahconah boys brought home a state championship. That was 1987, when the Warriors beat Boston Tech 58-57.
With Sunday's win, Wahconah will return to Worcester to play a Final Four game against top-seeded Randolph. Randolph beat No. 9 seed Wareham 61-46 on Friday night. The game will be played on Wednesday at 5 p.m., at Worcester State University.
Calvert had six rebounds, four assists and three steals for Wahconah. Jesse Chapman had 16 points, including a huge hoop late in the fourth quarter and five rebounds. McLaughlin chipped in with 14 — including the game-winning hoop — four boards and two steals.
But before the comeback came the storm, and what a storm it was.
The Hornets from the North Shore came into Dalton as the team with more length and with a sophomore in Cade Furse, who was described by the Wahconah staff as the best shooter they had seen this year.
Manchester-Essex came out firing, making 5-of-6 3-pointers in the first quarter, as the visitors jumped out to a 21-14 lead at the end of one. Furse, who did finish with 17 points, had nine in the first quarter. Sam Athanas came off the bench and made his only two 3-point attempts. Athanas finished with 12 points. Those stats showed Belcher and his staff they had a problem.
"We had to extend [the zone defense] out a little bit, and then they did a nice job of countering that by hitting us on a couple of high-lows, and finish next to the rim. So credit to them," Belcher said. "We had to pick our poison at that point. We knew they could shoot it. [Furse] is a great shooter. They have some great players over there. I thought we did a better job of running them off their line a little bit.
"I just thought we did a good job of taking them out of their rhythm."
The Warriors trailed 33-28 at halftime and 42-36 in a rock fight of a third quarter.
Wahconah came out in the fourth and cut the lead to 45-40 on a drive to the tin by Calvert. Manchester-Essex, as it had done a few times, then went on a short burst. A 6-0 run that started with a three-point play by Ambrose Pallazolla, and a 3-point hoop by Furse, suddenly had the Hornets up 51-40 with 5:36 left. There was enough time, but 11 points is a lot to come back from.
Calvert started the comeback by scoring on a putback of his own miss. Belcher then called a timeout.
Out of the timeout, Manchester-Essex turned the ball over, and the long-sought Wahconah onslaught began.
Over the final 5:36, two Brennan Twombly free throws were the only points the Hornets scored, and they came after Wahconah had scored 10 straight. The last two of those points were a drive-and-dish from McLaughlin to Chapman. That made it 52-51, and was Wahconah's first lead since it was 8-7 with 4:23 left in the first quarter.
"I just saw that Pat was going to the rim," Chapman said. "I saw there was a wide open lane, so I just had to cut in and make the bucket."
Manchester-Essex got those free throws to retake the lead, but it was Chapman's hoop that got the Wahconah faithful cheering loudly.
Wahconah beat the Hornet press and McLaughlin started the play from near midcourt. Dribbling into the paint, he passed the ball out to Lucas Pickard, who gave it back to McLaughlin. The sophomore dribbled into the paint just inside the foul line, faked, fired and scored.
"Honestly, we couldn't have played much worse in the first half. We knew at some point, things were going to start falling for us," McLaughlin said. "This is our home court. We have the best student section over there behind us. We were going to catch the momentum at some point, and we were going to come back and win this game."
Calvert locked up the victory by going 4 for 4 from the line in the last 20 seconds. His first two made it 56-53, but Manchester-Essex's Furse, who made only two 3-point shots over the final three quarters, misfired. Ben Noyes got the rebound, Calvert was fouled and made two more free throws, and the Warriors were off to Worcester State.
Wahconah out-rebounded Manchester-Essex 37-30, but Hornet big man Vaughn O'Leary had a game-high eight rebounds. Pallazolla had nine assists to go with seven points.
"We have great senior leadership" in Luke DiCicco, Noyes and Max Boland, Belcher said. "Our seniors are the heart and soul of this team. These younger guys have embraced a big role. We played last year, but it wasn't the same. Every guy on this roster who played this year, it was their first time in the postseason.
"The way they responded was awesome."