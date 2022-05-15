WILLIAMSTOWN — Aryianna Garceau ran exactly 100 meters five times on Saturday afternoon. Each time, she proved she was the fastest girl in Berkshire County, even when there were 10 hurdles standing in her way.
The Wahconah senior won the 100-meter dash, 100 hurdles and anchored the Warriors 4x100 relay team to a meet-ending victory on the track at Williams College at the annual Berkshire County Individuals meet.
All of that, and Garceau was still left in awe of teammate Olivia Gamberoni.
"She's doing amazing. We talk about it all the time. Especially as only a sophomore. Senior year, next year, even right now she's killing it," said Garceau.
Gamberoni, who mutually called Garceau "a beast, absolutely incredible" took home meet MVP honors with three victories. She sprung past the field in both the long jump and triple jump, and then blew across the finish line first in the 400. The sophomore entered seeded fourth in the long jump, but after a foul sandwiched between two 15-footers, Gamberoni hit her takeoff on the money and cleared an impressive 16 feet, 6 inches. That sets the new County mark this season. Herndon-Schmid cleared 16 feet for the first time this year as well, but was the tough-luck runner-up in 16-02.5.
"Last season I missed a bunch of time with injuries, but this year I've been able to be pretty consistent and just doing a bunch of different events," said Gamberoni. "Today I was able to really zone in on some strengths and have some fun."
Garceau's most impressive mark came in the 100-meter prelims when she stunned the track with a 12.85-second dash. Seeded first with a 13.33 time from the season, she wasn't sure how to react.
In the finals, Pittsfield's Dezerea Powell and Lilly Boudreau of Hoosac Valley dropped in to match that 13.33, but Garceau was already across in a tidy 13-flat for the win.
"I did not think a 12.8 was possible, so the 13 was, running it the second time, I was still super surprised," said the Wahconah senior. "I was shaky because I did the hurdle right before, so jogging back and sitting there questioning it a bit. But then I got in the blocks and I was like, just give it everything you have left. I was confident about halfway through. Beginning, not so much."
Here's Wahconah's Aryianna Garceau holding off Powell, Boudreau, Mele, Duquette and the field to win the 100 at BCI. pic.twitter.com/a8MHEPHmVb— Mike Walsh (@WalshWrites89) May 15, 2022
The 100 actually was her second victory, and in the span of just a few minutes. Following prelims earlier in the day for the boys and girls sprint events, the finals went rapid fire later in the afternoon. Seeded behind Lenox's Solia Herndon-Schmid, Garceau put together a 16.94 preliminary time in a separate heat from the Millionaires star. Schmid ran in 17.52.
Side-by-side in the finals, Garceau had a slight edge over the final two hurdles and landed clean before cranking up the power to cross the finish line with a healthy lead in 16.83. Greylock's Katherine Goss was second in 17.71, Schmid third in 17.8.
"I felt good. Been having some leg problems, so I needed this week to rest and get back into everything," said Garceau after the Warriors didn't have a duel meet in the week leading up to Saturday. "It was maybe good to have this full week of practice instead of a meet."
There was little time to celebrate, though, as Garceau walked her way back to toward the starting line to square off with a 100-dash field that contained the top-three finishers from the 200 in Pittsfield's Powell and Randi Duquette, and County champion Sophia Mele of Mount Greylock.
For an encore, Gamberoni and Garceau teamed up to run the second and fourth legs of the 4x100 relay. They joined Quinn Walton and Molly Shippee to finish in 52.84 seconds, nearly a full second off their County-leading best time. Shippee (second in shot put) and Walton (third in triple jump) each had individual podium spots as well.
The Greylock girls took home three individual medals, while Lenox had two and a relay win in the 4x800. Hoosac Valley and Monument Mountain got two firsts each.
For the Hurricanes, it was Boudreau coming through in the 400 hurdles, an event she has ruled each of the last two seasons. She finished in 1:10.58, once again with Herndon-Schmid finishing second. Hoosac also got a win from Gabby Billetz in the shot put. Boudreau was tied for second in the 100.
"It's been a good year. We're a smaller team, but we have some really high-level athletes and we only lost two meets all season," said Boudreau. "It was really hot today, I'm sunburnt head to toe. Jumps were a little off, struggled figuring out the board. But, 400 hurdles were good, I PR'd in the 100, and I just love the girls I get to race against here. I've been with these girls for the last four years, it's a community we've built with them. Like, Sophia Mele from Greylock, I've raced against her since seventh grade. So it's cool to have that closure with them."
Polly Geddes won the 800 handily for the Spartans. Teammate Lily Haskins-Vaughan had a perfect run in high jump, not missing a jump at seven different heights from 4-02 through 5-00. She was the lone competitor to even reach 5-00, let alone she cleared it for the win. Fellow Spartan Abby Dohoney tied with Greylock's Chase Hoey at 4-10 for second.
Lenox closed out its meet with a strong 4x800 as Grace Elliot, Aidan Burns, Genevieve Collins and Alice Culver joined forces to drop a 10:48.39, knocking around 17 seconds off their seed time. Burns and Culver were also individual winners. Culver dominated the 2 mile during the hottest stretch of the day, finishing in 12:00.99, ahead of teammate Julianne Harwood in second and Pittsfield's Grace Ungewitter in third. Of eight starters, only five completed the race
Burns and Collins dueled against one another in the mile, with Greylock's Erin Keating helping to provide the best finish of the girls meet. All three crossed in a stacked line with Burns winning in 6:04.99, Collins a half-second back and Keating in 6:06.11.
Greylock saw Mele hold off the PHS tandem of Powell and Duquette, winning the 200 in 26.95. She was the first and only girl to drop under 27 seconds this season, shaving nearly a second off her seed time and dipping below Boudreau's previous County mark of 27.53 (Boudreau did not compete in the 200).
The Mounties were also bolstered by some strong work in the throwing disciplines. Nora Lopez won javelin by 3 feet over Hoosac's Abby Scialabba, and Talia Kapiloff by a mere inch in discus also over a Hurricane in Hannah Shea. Greylock's Lily Catelotti was also third in both shot put and discus.
Pittsfield's Powell collected two runner-up spots in the sprints and finished third in long jump. Lenox's Herndon-Schmid also had two seconds and a third. Greylock's Hoey was second in both high jump and triple jump.