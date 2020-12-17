The University of Massachusetts has a class of 15 student-athletes who have signed their football National Letters of Intent.
Walt Bell is no different than any other Division I-FBS coach on Signing Day, saying he likes the balance and the talent in the group of 13 freshmen and two FBS transfers.
“It’s a great group of young players,” Bell said. “There were two transfers announced in that as well that will provide some immediate help, and allow other guys to continue to develop. I’m obviously excited about that first class.”
There are four Massachusetts players listed among the 15. Quarterback Brady Olson and linebacker Dominic Schofield from Milford, tight end Eni Falayi from Williston Northampton via Peabody and tight end Ryan Mosesso from Noble and Greenough School via Marshfield.
The 15 players come from eight different states and Canada. Georgia is second on the list with three recruits coming north.
Of the 15, nine are on the defensive side of the ball, while six are offensive players. Five of the six offensive recruits are so-called “skill” players. In addition to Olson and the two tight ends, there are two wide receivers and one offensive lineman listed in the group.
The highest number of new recruits on the defensive side of the football are at defensive back, as four of the newest Minutemen play in the secondary.
UMass could have brought in as many as 25 players in a recruiting class. Bell, when asked about the number, said he was at 15 in order to keep roster spots open.
“We’ll have 10 more [players] by May,” Bell said. “We’ll probably have another four, five or six on the Feb. 3 date. Then we’ll purposely hold two or three, so we’re available for when somebody who might make a difference at one or two specific positions, moving forward.”
This is Bell’s third recruiting class and the second one in which he has had a full calendar year to beat the bushes for players.
“Obviously, signing day is a huge day, for a couple of reasons,” Bell said in a Thursday Zoom call. “Number one, it’s something that every single one of those kids have been dreaming about ever since they first started playing football, is playing college football at the highest level. It’s a huge day for those guys. Even as a grown-up, just being a part of it with those guys is huge.
“Great phone calls, great group of kids.”
According to CBSSports.com, the UMass recruiting class is No. 104 out of all the Division I schools. The Minutemen are just behind No. 103 Navy. They are ahead of SEC member South Carolina, who has the No. 107 recruiting class in the country. The Gamecocks are, however, in the midst of a coaching change. Oregon State is ranked No. 111.
Three teams on the 2021 UMass schedule are listed in CBSSports.com’s Top 50. Pittsburgh is ranked 23rd, while Florida State is 31st and Boston College is 39th. UMass and Pitt open in Pittsburgh on Sept. 4, while the Minutemen are the home team the next Saturday when they play the Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough.
The two transfers on the list of 15 are defensive lineman Devin Baldwin of Southfield, Mich., via Rutgers, and Bryson Richardson of Buford, Ga., who originally played at North Carolina.
Richardson played in 11 games for the Tar Heels in 2018, but missed all of 2019 because of an injury during the preseason. Baldwin did not play in Rutgers’ 2019 opener against UMass. He did, however, play against Ohio State and Michigan State.
“The best guy is going to play,” Bell said, in response to a question about some of the 15 getting serious playing time. “Whether it’s the young guy, the old guy, the in-state guy, the out-of-state guy, the best guy is going to play. It is exciting for a lot of these younger kids to see how many young people that we play as we go. As our roster continues to improve, as we continue to elevate both ends of the roster through recruiting and player development, hopefully that’ll be come harder and harder to do.”
———
UMass Recruits
Devin Baldwin, DL, Southfield, Mich. (Rutgers); Javon Batten, DB, Brooklyn, N.Y., Eni Falayi, TE, Peabody; Doryan Helm, DB, Stone Mountain, Ga.; Phil Jeffs, OL, Campbellford, Ontario, Canada (St. Thomas More, Conn.); Jordan Mahoney, DB, Rock Hill, S.C.; Jonathan Martin, DL, Suwanee, Ga.; Ryan Mosesso, TE, Marshfield; Raiheem Olalekan, DE/LB, Owings Mills, Md.; Brady Olson, QB, Bellingham; Tray Pettway, WR, Prattville, Ala.; Bryson Richardson, DB, Buford, Ga. (North Carolina) Jamir Roberts, WR, Owings Mills, Md.; Aquan Robinson, DL, West Orange, N.J.; Dominic Schofield, Milford.