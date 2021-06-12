LENOX — Defeating Monument Mountain's Makayla Wax on the tennis court is quickly becoming one of the toughest challenges in Berkshire County.
Playing in first singles, the freshman earned her eighth-straight win to begin her high school career and the Monument Mountain girls captured a 3-2 win in a well-matched battle with Lenox on Friday afternoon.
From pushing to be her best in the midst of a pandemic to competing against upperclassman at first singles in her freshman season, Wax is yet to back down from a challenge.
"I've been playing tennis for eight years," she said. "I've learned to get comfortable in the uncomfortable.
"Playing through COVID and training on and off the court, I've focused on hitting the ball and letting whatever happens, happen."
Wax and teammate Isa DeFelice won their singles matches in straight sets. Wax won 6-1, 6-3. DeFelice was one of the first players off the court following a 6-0, 6-4 win in third singles.
The day wasn't over when each Spartan ended their match, though. 2021 may be Wax's first year as a Spartan, but she isn't letting that stop her from being a vocal leader on the sidelines.
"Being the youngest on the team is hard," she explained. "I thought my team would enjoy [the support] and being first singles gives me the feeling that I can help others.
"I think that is super important because we all need encouragement and I know they'd do the same for me."
Marti Cunningham and Samantha Goudey were the final piece of Monument's puzzle on Friday. Their 6-0, 6-5 win in first doubles was the difference in the tightly-contested match.
Much like the Spartans, the Millionaires won their matches in straight sets. Rihana Patel, in second singles, earned a 6-3, 6-4 win. Ella Smith and Nicole Illingworth, competing in second doubles, worked their way to a 6-2, 6-1 win for Lenox.
Wax, at 8-0, has two more challenges standing in the way of a perfect regular season. The Spartans play at Lee on Monday and at Mount Greylock on Tuesday.
"It was stressful and scary to walk on to the team as a freshman," Wax said. "The minute I started hitting, it all felt natural. The fear and anxiety went away.
"I'm very excited for the postseason and it will be a great experience to start off young."
The Millionaires also have two games remaining on the schedule before tournament time. Lenox will host Pittsfield on Monday and Lee on Tuesday.
The Western Massachusetts tournament is slated to begin next week and tournament information, once available, can be viewed at MIAA.net.