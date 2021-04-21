WILLIAMSTOWN — Mount Greylock volleyball took care of business with a 25-18, 25-14, 25-15 sweep of Taconic on Wednesday afternoon.
Despite playing in Williamstown, the match was a designated home game for Taconic.
Takiera Darrow smashed 11 kills and had 13 digs for the Mounties. Jackie Brennan and Emma Sandstrom combined for 12 kills. Charlotte Coody set up plenty of points with 27 assists.
Taconic's Kacie Chadwell finished with seven kills and two aces, Kacie Yerrick tallied two kills and seven assists.