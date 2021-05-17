GREAT BARRINGTON — Monument Mountain slid a game over .500 on Saturday, riding a strong start by Marco Buffoni and hanging on late.
The Spartans took down Wahconah 8-6, despite a six-run rally in the sixth inning by the visitors.
First, it was Buffoni, going five innings and dancing through danger to hold the Warriors scoreless. Buffoni issued eight walks, but scattered just two hits and struck out three to keep the sheet clean.
Cam Raifstanger singled to open the first inning and came around to score as Monument led 3-0 after one. Jayder Raifstanger walked and scored in both the first and second innings, and that lead was doubled through two frames. The Spartans had just four hits in the game, but walked five times and were helped along by four Wahconah fielding errors.
Raifstanger tripled to lead off the sixth and scored an insurance run.
Wahconah's rally began with an Owen Salvatore single with one out in the sixth out of the No. 9 hole. Scott Duma followed with a single, and so did Zach Archambault with two away. Shane Bernardo, Xavier Wellington and Dan Wilson all singled in the frame as well. All but Wilson came around to score.
There were seven hits in the inning, and the bases were loaded before reliever Peter Free got Duma swinging to end the threat.
Free, who had an RBI single earlier, took home the save, throwing 1 1/3 scoreless. Quinn Gallagher took the loss.