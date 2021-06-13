WILLIAMSTOWN — The Warriors got the bounce-back win they sorely needed after a disheartening home loss to Monument Mountain on Thursday. Wahconah scored three times in the sixth inning and held on to topple Mount Greylock.
The game was scoreless through five complete innings, until the Warriors chased starter Jack Cangelosi in the sixth.
Cangelosi went 5 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out six. He was charged with all three runs. On the other side, Wahconah ace Shane Bernardo worked through his own jam in the bottom of the six, as Greylock plated a run. Bernardo, though, came out clean on the other side, throwing seven innings and striking out eight against one walk and just four hits.
Xavier Wellington had two hits and an RBI to lead the Warriors. Victor Ramos also drove in a run.
Pittsfield 9, Mount Everett 0
PITTSFIELD — The Generals rallied for seven runs in the third and shut out Mount Everett on Friday at Clapp Park.
Eddie Mullin and Josh Lennon combined to hold the Eagles to four hits, while striking out three and walking none. Mullin threw 38 of 56 pitches for strikes, while Lennon needed only 20 pitches to get through his two frames.
Hunter DeGrenier faced one more than the minimum through two innings on the hill for the visitors, but Pittsfield got its offense going in the third. It was a two-out rally that started with a just one man on base and No. 2 hitter Patrick Rindfuss at the plate. The Generals junior roped a double to center field to score Owen Gutzmer with the game's first run. The next three PHS batters walked before Jake Taylor cleared the bases with a three-run double. Then it was another three straight walks until Luke Mele singled in another run.
Pittsfield scored twice more in the sixth when Owen Kroboth doubled and scored on a Jack Lennon single. Taylor also scored Christian Marchbanks with a single.
Mount Everett pitching issued 10 free passes in the loss.
Nate Von Ruden singled and doubled for the Eagles, but was caught stealing by Kroboth in the first and out in a fielder's choice before reaching this base in the third. Kolby Bleau doubled in the sixth with two outs but was stranded there.