PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High rolled by neighboring Taconic on Saturday morning at Kirvin Park as part of a city rivalry doubleheader with the girls.
The purple-clad boys took down Taconic 6-2, scoring four times in the second half to pull away.
Senior captain Pete Breitmaier highlighted the afternoon picking up three assists in addition to his first varsity goal.
The Generals led 2-0 at halftime after seniors Justice Daniels opened things up with a goal and Nick Apprey followed it up. Apprey added an assist.
Kyle Cardoso scored twice, giving his six goals on the season, and senior Derek Quintero added an assist for PHS.
No stats for Taconic were provided.
Pittsfield plays at BCC tonight against Wahconah at 6:30 p.m.
McCann Tech 2, Commerce 1
NORTH ADAMS — Ivan Liang scored a brace 17 minutes apart in the second half, and McCann Tech raced past visiting Commerce on Friday.
"Great game to watch. Commerce came to play," said coach Stephen McCallister. "If it wasn’t for our senior goalie Harris they could easily gone up on us 2-0 in the first half. Boys came out strong and scored quick in the second. Overall good performance."
Liang scored just 43 seconds into the second half off a feed from Justin Chen. Then, with 22:20 on the clock, Sean Rouseau found him again for his second and the game-winner.