ORANGE — The Warriors laid it on Mahar Saturday afternoon, scoring four times in each half to win 8-3.
Wahconah surrendered a goal 10 minutes into the second half, letting the Senators draw within 4-3. From there, it was four unanswered strikes by the boys in blue.
Brody Calvert had two of them, and assisted on the other two. In fact, it was a four-goal, four-assist day for Calvert, who was involved every time the ball hit the back of the Mahar net.
Brayden Astore got the scoring started in the sixth minute, and Calvert made it 2-0 with 17 minutes, 39 seconds left in the half. Mahar got on the board, but Kaden Choquette and Calvert made it 4-1 with four minutes till the break.
Ryan Marauszwski and Ryan Adams scored in the second half with Calvert. Brady Payson, Sean Kays and Choquette all had an assist.
Wahconah 3, South Hadley 3
SOUTH HADLEY — The Warriors picked up a point on the road Friday night.
Brody Calvert converted on a penalty kick in the game's final minute to earn the draw. It was Calvert's third strike of the game.
The Wahconah striker scored on a PK to open the proceedings as well, connecting in the third minute of the contest. South Hadley followed with a pair and led 2-1 with 20 minutes to play in the first half.
In the 33rd minute, Calvert got his second, this time off a feed by Alex Perenick.
The Tigers scored in the opening minute of the second half, and held the advantage until Calvert's hat-trick earning PK before the buzzer.
Monument Mountain 2, Mount Greylock 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — The Spartans earned a Churchill Division win over traditional Berkshire rival Mount Greylock on Friday night under the lights at John T. Allen Field.
Monument Mountain got a pair of goals from Sean Scarbro in the win. Luke Arienti turned away five shots by the Mounties to preserve the clean sheet.
Eamon Hetherington had eight saves for Greylock.
Monument Mountain 3, Mount Everett 0
GREAT BARRINGTON — It was a 2-0 weekend for the Spartans, who also picked up a shutout win over Mount Everett.
The Monument Mountain defense was impenetrable, and Luke Arienti needed to make just one save in the game.
For the Spartans, David Flynn struck twice, while Tai McBride had a tally and Jackson Potoski an assist.
The Eagles got 13 saves from Michael Devoti in net.
Hoosac Valley 2, Taconic 1
ADAMS — The Hurricanes picked up a big Bi-County win on Friday night, holding off Taconic.
Ian Godfrey subbed in between the pipes and picked up his first victory in his first career start.
Hoosac got tallies from Tyler Norcross and the winner by Isaac Herrmann. David Scholz had an assist.
Makai Shepardson got Taconic on the board.
Gateway 1, Drury 0
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils showcased some improvement, but ultimately couldn't get an equalizer against Gateway Friday night.
Drury had lost to the Gators 5-0 in mid-September, but behind nine saves from Parker Rivard, the Blue Devils were right in the game this time around.
Andrew Nedeoglo scored in the 48th minute for Gateway, and that was the difference.
Agawam 4, Pittsfield 0
PITTSFIELD — The Generals returned from a long layoff and showed some rust in a shutout loss at home on Friday.
Agawam scored all four goals in the second half.