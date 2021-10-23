DALTON — Some home cooking turned into a hat trick for Brody Calvert in a win over Mahar on Friday night.
The match was tied at the half, but Calvert's three goals in the second half made the score lopsided in favor of the Warriors.
Noah Kelly created his second shot and Brady Payson made the hat trick possible with an assist in the game's final seven minutes.
———
Mahar 0 0 — 0
Wahconah 0 3 — 3
Ludlow 5, Mount Greylock 0
WILLIAMSTOWN — Ludlow scored in the first 45 second and rolled to a victory against the Mounties.
Dan Warren made six saves and Lex Anagnos added two more for Mount Greylock.