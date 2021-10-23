LENOX — Lily McDermott and Lucy Igoe scored to help the Mounties pick up a road win at Lenox on Friday.
Zoe Armet created a shot in the 15th minute before McDermott punched it in to give Greylock a 1-0 lead. Maddie Brody assisted on Igoe's shot, which came in the 46th minute.
"Mt. Greylock came out hard from the first whistle until the last," Lenox coach Brian Seminara wrote in an email. "There midfield did an excellent job of breaking up any attack we had and keeping the pressure on our defense.
"It was a great game overall, chips just didn't fall our way. We look forward to taking these lessons learned and moving forward with them into Western Mass tournament and State tournament."
Lenox keepers Ella Hall and Aliza Munch combined for 14 saves. Mai O'Connor stopped four shots in the Greylock net.
———
Mount Greylock 1 1 — 2
Lenox 0 0 — 0
First Half — MG: McDermott (Armet), 15:00.
Second Half — MG: Igoe (Brody), 46:00.
McCann Tech 8, Chinese Immersion 1
HADLEY — Molly Boyer was on a mission for the Hornets on Friday night, scoring three goals in a win for McCann Tech.
Izzy LaCasse, Catryna Marsh, Madeline Durocher and Bree Worle each joined in on the scoring. For Worle, it was her first goal at the varsity level.
Keira Lennon made five saves and the Hornets close the regular season with an 11-1-1 record.
———
McCann Tech 4 4 — 8
Chinese Immersion 1 0 — 1