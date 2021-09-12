Four goals over 30 minutes had the Eagles flying high over Taconic on Thursday night in a 4-0 win.
Mount Everett and Taconic were locked at zero until Allison Steuernagle scored in the 47th minute. Chevelle Raifstanger, who scored later in the half to make it 3-0, assisted on the game's first goal.
Emily Steuernagle scored on a penalty kick and paired it with an assist on Hudah Ngoy Nkulu's goal, which gave Mount Everett a 2-0 shortly before the 50-minute mark.
"The girls played a more complete game today with effort, passing, and overall involvement in the game," Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "Taconic tested us early and we rose above the challenges. Glad to see the girls improving from our game on Tuesday and look forward to our game with Monument on Saturday."
Lenox 3, Granby 2
GRANBY — Lenox broke a 1-1 tie at halftime with two goals in the second half to best host Granby over the weekend.
"Today's win was an overall team effort. Due to injuries, we had to dig deep on our bench and many girls played with little to no substitutions," wrote coach Brian Seminara in an email. "Every girl on Varsity and a few floaters played a pivotal role leading to the team win. After our first loss against Monument, it was so great to see the girls bounce back and play a hard-fought 80 minute game."
The game was a rematch of the 2019 Western Massachusetts championship match, won by the Millionaires. Lenox got behind 1-0 in this one after more than 30 minutes of even soccer. The deficit was short-lived, though, as Mary Elliot assisted on a Jenny Collins equalizer in the 38th minute.
The teams were deadlocked well into the second half, before Elliot catapulted the Millionaires in front with a strike off a feed from Madison DiGrigoli in the 56th minute.
After Granby evened things up with 16 minutes to play, the Rams and their visitors appeared headed for extra time.
It wasn't until the game's 78th minute that Elliot broke through once more. This time on an assist from fellow senior veteran Solia Herndon-Schmid.
Lenox forced Granby's Emily Mead to make 26 saves, while Ella Hall had seven for the visitors. Granby's firsts goal was scored by Ella Laliberte from Arianna Klekotka.
Mount Greylock 5, Ware 0
WARE — Mount Greylock put a hurting on the Ware goal during Saturday's runaway on the road.
The Mounties forces Ware keeper Cassandra Pendleton to make 16 saves, and the ones she couldn't get to were the difference.
Lucy McWeeny scored twice and three girls etched their names in the scorebook for the first time at the varsity level. McWeeny's unassisted strike in the 25th minute made the score 3-0 before halftime. She added a brace with minutes remaining in the game off a feed from Maia Niemeyer. It was Niemeyer's first varsity point.
Nora Lopez also tallied her first varsity point with an assist on the opener, score by Lily McCormack in the 17th minute. Maire Scanlon's first varsity goal came on a feed from Jane Skavlem in the first half.
Molly Sullivan got a goal as well, coming off a helper by Lily McDermott in the 50th minute.
Greylock's Mai O'Connor made the two saves she needed to for the clean sheet.
South Hadley 4, Pittsfield 1
The Generals fell to the Tigers on Friday night.
Midfielder Allie Schnopp scored on an assist from Tess Tierney, but it was all Pittsfield (0-1-1) could get against the South Hadley defense. Keeper Jasmine Small had nine saves in net for the Generals.
The Tigers scored two goals on each side of the half to run away with the win.
The Generals will play under the lights at Wahconah at 7 p.m. on Monday.
Burr & Burton Academy 5, Hoosac Valley 0
Emma Meczywor saved five shots but the Hurricanes (0-2) fell in Vermont on Thursday night.
Monument Mountain 1, Mount Everett 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans and Eagles played to a scoreless draw on Saturday.
Monument Mountain got a goal by freshman Jade Nelson, her first varsity tally. The strike came off a feed from Abbigail Dohoney.
Mount Everett's goal came off the foot of Chevelle Raifstanger, while Allison Steuernagle picked up the assist
Mount Anthony 1, Hoosac Valley 0
BRATTLEBORO — It was an 0-2 road trip north of the border for the Hurricanes, who fell to Mount Anthony 1-0 on Saturday.