DALTON — The Millionaires took one last shot from Wahconah on Friday and repelled the Warriors 156-170.
Playing at Wahconah Country Club, with a par-35 front 9, The Millionaires got a medalist from of 1-over 36 from Cliff Flynn.
Flynn's 36, which came with birdies on the fifth and seventh holes, was three strokes better than his closest individual competitors. Teammate Ben Haddad and Wahconah's Timmy Kaley shot 39s.
"Hats off to Lenox. Our boys are disappointed, but it's all a part of the learning process," Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. "We got to see first hand how a strong team comes in, goes about their business the right way, and shoots 156."
The Warriors drop to 11-2.
Along with Flynn and Haddad, Lenox got 40s from Max DiGrigoli and Max Shepardson, and that was the difference. Wahconah's No. 2 scorer, Pat McLaughlin, carded a 43.
DiGrigoli had a birdie on the seventh hole. As did teammate Devan Patel, who also birdied the fourth and finished with a 41. Noah Kirby shot a 43 as the Millionaires final participant.
The Warriors put five golfers under 50, but it wasn't enough to overcome Lenox. Brady Breitmaier and Carter Drake carded matching 44s, while Nick Salinetti had a 49 and Sam McLaughlin a 58.
Mount Greylock 161, Taconic 195
PITTSFIELD — Both Taconic and Mount Greylock got a last-minute tune up for the Berkshire Classic on Friday, playing a dual match at Berkshire Hills Country Club before the main event on Sunday. The Mounties won 161-195.
BHCC played to a par-35, and Greylock's Alexander Axt went 2-over for medalist honors with a 37. Axt was remarkably consistent, picking up six straight pars to open his round before a pair of bogeys on Nos. 7 and 9 moved him back a couple.
Axt was joined under 40 by teammate Owen Petropulos, who birdied the fourth hole and finished with a 38 after opening with a double bogey on the first hole.
Nate Murphy was Taconic's low man with a 42 after a pair of 6s set him behind the 8 ball out of the gate. Murphy was the lone THS golfer to finish under 50. Cam LaFerriere was rght at 60, with Jackson Molleur at 51, and Camdyn McKillop and Mat Sottile with 52s. Dom Hall had a 58 to wrap Taconic's day.
The Mounties put six scoring golfers under 46. Thomas Art and Ben Dingman finished with matching 43s. Dingman birdied the par-3 third hole. Cayden Conry had a 44, while Cam Turner picked up a birdie on the sixth hole en route to a 45.
Monument Mountain 212, Lee 230
LEE — Noah Kisiel shot a 48 on the road at Greenock Country Club over the long weekend, and helped his Spartans to a win at Lee.
Kisiel's medalist round was joined immediately by Gregory Kay, who finished with a 49. David Carlino led Lee with a 53, as the Wildcats golfed in a pack Nick McDonough shot a 54 and Johnny Brighenti finished in 55. Jack Boden shot a 68 to finish Lee's scoring.
Paul Naventi's 56 and Liam Trask's 59 rounded out the scoring for Monument. Marco Buffoni shot a 51, but did not have a marker and his score was skipped. Gilbert Casey shot a 62.