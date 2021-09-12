WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mount Greylock squad welcomed both McCann Tech and Wahconah teams to Waubeeka Golf Links on Friday for a tri-match.
The three golfed on the front nine, with Wahconah's Pat McLaughlin shooting an even-par 36 to earn medalist honors.
As a team, the Warriors scored 167, with Mount Greylock coming in at 172 and McCann Tech at 250.
Per Mounties coach Mitchell Spooner, Wahconah's 167 is one of the lowest scores he's seen at Waubeeka in recent years.
McLaughlin birdied the par-5 eighth and par-4 ninth holes to erase bogies on Nos. 2 and 3. He parred five holes.
"The front nine at Waubeeka is not easy to shoot par on and you usually have to birdie a few holes in the second half of the nine like McLaughlin did," wrote Spooner in an email. "He had an excellent close out of the front.
"Greylock and Wahconah are both deep teams where on any given day you aren’t sure who the top four will be."
Greylock was led by Owen Petropulos and Alexander Axt who shot matching 4-over 40s. Axt made birdie on the eighth hole, while Petropulos carded five pars on the day. The Mounties also got a birdie from Cameron Turner on the par-4 sixth hole.
"This was [our] second (and third) match of the year and as the season is young, we are coming into stride and seeing developments daily," wrote Spooner. "Players are putting in the work needed to gain valuable skills and learning from failure and success how to navigate their rounds."
Wahconah had a birdie from Kevin Esko, who navigated the par-3 third hole in two strokes. Tim Kaley was the guy backing up McLaughlin, though. He shot four pars and finished 5-over 41.
McCann was led by Owen Vareschi in 20-over 56.
