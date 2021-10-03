DALTON — The Warriors improve to 10-1 on the year with a tightly contested match against the Mounties on Friday.
Brady Breitmaier and Pat McLaughlin were co-medalists after shooting a 40 in the 173-185 win for Wahconah.
"I think this was a big match for both teams," Wahconah coach Pete Terpak wrote in an email. "Anxiety was a bit higher and the teams seemed tight, which resulted in higher scores. It's good for the kids to experience some pressure with the Stockbridge Classic and Western Mass. right around the corner."
Tim Kaley shot a 44 and Sam McLaughlin added a 49. Cameron Turner and Alexander Axt each shot a 45, the top score for Mount Greylock.
Taconic 191, Monument Mountain 207
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Green and Gold took care of business at Wyantenuck on Friday.
Camdyn McKillop was the medalist with a 43 and Nate Murphy was right behind him with a 44. Mat Sottile, 51, and Cam LaFerriere, 53, closed out Taconic's top-four golfers on the day.
Noah Kisiel shot a 49 to lead the Spartans and Paul Naventi finished with a 50.