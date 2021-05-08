PITTSFIELD — There was no stopping the Green and Gold on Saturday afternoon. Playing the second game in as many days, Taconic scored at least four runs in two separate innings, defeating Monument Mountain 12-0.
Rylee Poranto was fierce at the plate, knocking a double, triple and scoring three runs. Bella MacDonald mashed two doubles. Brenna McNeice and NeVeah Smith each doubled, Julia Pierce earned a three-bagger of her own.
Poranto was also in the circle, pitching five innings and striking out five batters to pick up her first win of the year.
———
Monument Mountain 000 00 — 0 4 2
Taconic 1 1 4 4 2 — 12 14 0
Poranto and Schettini. W: Poranto. L: N/A. 2B — T 5 (MacDonald 2, Poranto, McNeice, Smith). 3B — T 2 (Poranto, Pierce).
Drury 2, Wahconah 0
NORTH ADAMS — The Blue Devils plated two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, and that was enough against Wahconah.
Mackenzie Dobbert and Brooke Bishop each drove in a run to topple the Warriors, but it was behind a dominant outing from pitcher Ellie Harnick that Drury pulled out the win.
Harnick went seven scoreless innings, striking out six and scattering five hits and walking just one.
Wahconah's Avery Vale-Cruz was just as strong throughout, striking out 11 in six innings, but the Warriors offense couldn't come up with a timely hit to score give her any run support.
Monument Mountain baseball 14, Lee 3
Monument Mountain baseball took care of business with a weekend win over Lee.
Owen Wade got the nod on the mound and allowed just one hit and struck out three in four innings of work.
Wade received plenty of run support and it started with Jayder Raifstanger knocking five hits in five at bats. Artie Laurie sprinkled in three hits and three runs batted in and Cole Bissaillon knocked in another two runs.
———
Lee 011 100 — 3 3 2
Monument Mountain 311 054 — 14 15 1
Naventi (4 1/3), Ely (1 2/3) and Boomsma. Wade (4), Free (2), Peter and Bissaillon.
Taconic 21, Monument Mountain 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — Taconic won for the second time in two days Friday to start its season 2-0, this time with a thoroughly dominant performance against Monument Mountain.
Sam Sherman and Nick Harrington drove in three runs a piece in an offensive explosion for the visitors. Taconic mashed nine hits in the game and scored nine runs in the fifth inning to end it early. Bo Bramer had two hits and scored three times out of the leadoff spot. Anton Lazits and Evan Blake had two hits each as well. Taconic also walked 16 times and the Spartans committed four errors.
Sherman got the start on the mount for Taconic and went four innings, striking out eight and allowing just a pair of hits and a walk. Evan Blake finished things with a hitless fifth.
Jayder Raifstanger and Marco Buffoni had the hots for Monument