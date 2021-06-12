LENOX — Taconic's Rylee Paranto and Anna Bongini combined to allow just one hit against the Millionaires on Thursday afternoon.
At the plate, Amelia Leasure bashed a home run as Taconic rolled to a 20-1 victory over Lenox.
Julia Pierce was 2 for 2 and scored two runs.
Aliza Munch singled and scored in the first inning for Lenox.
Taconic 5(11)1 30 —20 9 0
Lenox 100 00 — 1 1 5
Hoosac Valley 14, Lenox 0
LENOX — Two walks was all that stood between Madi Puppolo and a perfect game on Friday afternoon.
The senior flame-thrower struck out at least two batters in every inning, and 13 in total, no-hitting the Millionaires in a six-inning game. It was her second no-no of the week.
Rylynn Witek scored four runs at the top of Hoosac's lineup. The senior also tripled. Puppolo knocked two doubles, earned two RBI and scored three times.
Rylie Bishop joined the hit parade with a two-run dinger in the sixth inning.
Hoosac Valley 213 224 — 14 6 0
Lenox 000 000 — 0 0 3
McCann Tech 13, Pope Francis 1
NORTH ADAMS — The Hornets were active at the plate in a big win at home on Friday night.
Alyse Koloc, batting third, was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Sarah Fortini, batting fourth, was 4 for 4 with two runs scored and a triple. Madison Clark got into the action with a home run in the fourth inning.
In the circle, Emily Glasier surrendered just four hits while striking out five batters in six innings of work.