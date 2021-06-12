WILLIAMSTOWN — There is no stopping the Wildcats.
The Lee boys earned a 5-0 sweep of Mount Greylock on Friday.
The singles trio of Chris Petrescu, Matt Petrescu and Cooper Maloney continued their strong seasons. Chris Petrescu and Matt Petrescu earned wins in straight sets.
"Lee's a great team," Mount Greylock coach Blair Dils wrote in an email. "Good athletes top to bottom. You have to work very hard to win points against them. You can't rely on them to make unforced errors."
Doubles were a different story for the Wildcats. Drew Scanlon and Josh Rudin gave Josh Hartman and Matt Kinney a run for their money in second doubles.
Scanlon and Rudin won the first set 6-3, but Hartman and Kinney figured things out, taking the next two sets 6-2, 6-2.
Mason Mihlek and Cam Tyer wrapped up the match with a 7-6 (7-4), 6-3 win in first doubles.
"Our doubles teams were more competitive this time around, but they simply have too much depth," Dils wrote. "Coach Perry does a great job with his kids. It will be fun to see how they do in the tournament."
Singles — 1. Chris Petrescu (L) def. Gabe Gerry 6-3, 6-4; 2. Matt Petrescu (L) def. Ryan Keating 6-1, 6-0; 3. Cooper Maloney (L) def. N/A.
Doubles — 1. Mason Mihlet/Cam Tyer (L) def. Altan McIntosh/Troy Michalak 7-6 (7-4), 6-3; 2. Josh Hartman/Matt Kinney (L) def. Drew Scanlon/Josh Rudin 3-6, 6-2, 6-2.
Lenox 3, Mount Everett 2
LENOX — It was close, but the Millionaires did enough to earn a win over the Eagles on Thursday night.
Rocco Piretti was lights out in first singles, winning his match 6-0, 6-0. Michael Piretti picked up a three-set win in third singles. Alex Fuster and Niki Ilia sealed the deal with a 6-0, 6-2 win in first doubles.
Jordi Peck, second singes, and the duo of Jay Seward-Dailey and Willem Wollmer, second doubles, won matches for Mount Everett.