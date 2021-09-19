BELCHERTOWN — The Millionaires swept away Belchertown on Friday night.
Lenox kept some distance in the 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 win.
Kelly Nicotra earned 13 assists and Mia Giardina knocked 10 aces. Kelsey Kirchner followed Giardina with five aces of her own. Emily Barenski connected on nine digs.
The Millionaires host East Longmeadow at 6 p.m. tonight.
Monument Mountain 3, Holyoke 1
HOLYOKE — Ella Saupe slammed 10 kills to go with five aces and four digs in a Spartan win over Holyoke.
Ava Cohen served seven aces and Mia Wade added six kills and four aces for the road team.
Monument's road trip continues with a match at Mount Anthony tonight.
Springfield Central 3, Taconic 1
PITTSFIELD — Taconic fell in four sets on Friday night.
Brenna McNeice finished with 15 assists, five digs, four kills and two aces for the Green and Gold. Jenna Gustafson had five kills and four aces.
Natalia Dos Santos joined the stat sheet with seven digs, three aces and two kills.