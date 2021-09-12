PITTSFIELD — The Taconic volleyball team had its back against the wall against Sci-Tech on Friday night, but apparently, the Green and Gold had the squad from Springfield right where they wanted them.
Taconic survived the final two sets 25-21, 15-10 to escape with the 3-2 victory behind 23 assists and 11 aces from Brenna McNeice.
Nyashia Daniels did plenty of damage with 13 kills and Ciana Bennett added 11 digs.
Sci-Tech snatched the first set 25-20 and Taconic evened the score with a 25-17 second-set win. The visitors won the third set 25-21 before Taconic's comeback.
Turners Falls 3, Wahconah 0
MONTAGUE — The Warriors fall 25-12, 25-12, 25-11 to Turners Falls on the road. No individual statistics were available from the game.