DALTON — Wahconah may have finally closed out Ed Ladley Gymnasium on a high note over the weekend, sweeping up visiting Mohawk in three sets.
The Warriors won the match 25-14, 25-19 and 25-18, behind eight assists and six digs by Jennah Bird.
Wahconah improved to 8-3 on the season with a home-and-home slated this week against Greenfield. That includes Thursday's home contest in Dalton, which will be the first athletic event contested in the new high school's brand new gym.
On Friday against Mohawk, Ava Rose had four kills and Olivia Wehner picked up six aces and eight digs.
"Wahconah had a great serving night, Featuring long runs by Olivia Wehner and Sasha Fyfe," coach Dave Lussier wrote in an email. "McKenzie LaBier had a great night at the net with four kills, a block and four aces."
Lee 3, Westfield 2
WESTFIELD — The Wildcats have faced the best in Western Massachusetts and just keep winning. Lee held off Westfield on Saturday in an extra-point, five-set thriller.
After falling behind 2-0 (17-25 and 23-25), Lee battled back to even the match up with wins of 25-18 and 25-16 in the third and fourth sets. That forced a race to 15 in the fifth, but it took 38 points to decide the set. The Wildcats wound up on top 20-18.
The Bombers make a return trip to Lee on Thursday night.
It was a 40-assist night for Makayla Schuerer, who added five digs. Rachel Wendling ruled the back line with 23 digs, and had plenty of help from hitters Kylie Joyce (19 digs) and Liz Brown (18 digs).
Offensively, those two did damage as well. Brown put down 18 kills, while Joyce hammered in 15. Brown added a pair of aces.
Monument Mountain 3, Ware 1
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans backed up their massive road win over Mount Greylock earlier in the week with a home win over Ware on Friday.
Brianna Ayala kept chugging right along with 28 assists, while Tori Pevzner was the primary recipient on the outside with five kills. Ayala added five digs, four aces and three kills in a superb all-around effort.
Alana Guidette was solid on the back line for the Spartans, digging up five hits and landing two aces from the service line.
Ware got 12 digs, six kills and five aces from Skylee McQuade to keep pace and steal a set.
Mount Greylock 3, Belchertown 0
BELCHERTOWN — It was a long day for Mount Greylock, but a satisfying one. The Mounties bounced back from their mid-week defeat to sweep the Orioles after a lengthy bus ride to Belchertown.
Greylock took the match 25-10, 25-10 and 25-5, making quick work of the hosts. Celina Savage could not be stopped, and leveled 11 kills and six aces on the Orioles. Maddie MacHaffie and Charlotte Coody picked up four kills each. Coody added eight aces, while MacHaffie had four. Seniors Emma Sanstrom and Tessa Levesque had three and two kills, respectively. Jackie Brannan added three kills to the cause as well.
Mount Greylock 3, Mount Anthony 0
BENNINGTON, Vt. — The Mounties made it back-to-back sweeps on Monday, spending the holiday in Vermont dispatching Mount Anthony in straight sets.
Greylock took down the Patriots 25-7, 25-12 and 25-14.
Freshman Charlotte Coody had 10 aces and six kills in the win. Add in Kylie Sweren's five aces and that's 15 aces coming from ninth-graders. The Patriots couldn't return much, as Talia Kapiloff added seven aces and Celina Savage had six to go with her four kills. Defensively, Emily Mole stood out with five digs.
Putnam 3, Taconic 1
PITTSFIELD — Taconic hung with Putnam through two split sets, but a momentary lapse in the third spelled the end.
The Beavers took the day on Friday, winning 25-19, 20-25, 25-14 and 25-21.
Ruby Roberts (14) and Ciana Bennett (10) each picked up double-digit digs, while Brenna McNeice sent out 12 assists. She added four aces, two kills and a pair of blocks. Bennett landed six aces.
Naomi Tayi led the way at the net with seven kills and two blocks, while Nyashia Daniels added six kills and a block. Rose Mahoney had four kills, and Nevaeh Williams three kills and three blocks.