LEE — The Wildcat seniors ensured Senior Day would be a success against Agawam.
Lee's four seniors were vital in the 25-12, 25-15, 25-16 win on Friday night.
Rachel Wendling tracked down 10 digs and smashed two aces. Liz Brown knocked 12 kills, also recording eight digs and two aces.
Kylie Joyce and Maddy LaRock did a bit of everything for the Wildcats. Joyce finished with eight digs, six kills and four aces. LaRock closed with six digs, three aces and two kills.
Lee 3, Lenox 0
LENOX — The Wildcats were perfect on the weekend after sweeping the Millionaires 25-13, 25-22 and 25-11.
Liz Brown had a team-high 11 kills for Lee, while adding eight digs and two aces.
Kylie Joyce brought in nine points via kills, secured 10 digs and smashed five aces.
Rachel Wendling had 15 digs and three aces.
Mount Greylock 3, Wahconah 0
DALTON — Charlotte Coody and Celina Savage had eight kills each as the Mounties took down the Warriors.
The set scores were 25-21, 25-10, 25-20. Coody added four assists and four aces. Takiera Darrow added five kills and four aces.
Wahconah was led by McKenzie LaBier, four kills and two blocks, and Olivia Wehner, 26 digs and four aces.