It's been a slow start to the season for University of Massachusetts guard T.J. Weeks. That is, if you are talking about his minutes.
The redshirt freshman, who missed most of the 2019-20 season due to hernia surgery, has come off the bench in the first two games for the 1-1 Minutemen. In Sunday's loss at Northeastern, he scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds in only 18 minutes. That caused UMass coach Matt McCall to say after the game that he has to find a way to get Weeks more minutes.
As far as Weeks — the son of one-time UMass standout Tyrone Weeks — is concerned, that could start as early as the next game.
"It's been pretty good being out there. I was very excited going into the first game. I just want to come in and help the team out," Weeks said.
The Minutemen bused to Philadelphia Tuesday afternoon, for a Wednesday noon tip-off against Atlantic 10 Conference foe La Salle. It is the first of three games the Minutemen are currently scheduled to play between now and the end of 2020.
UMass announced on Tuesday that it would play Bryant on Monday inside the Mullins Center. No time has been scheduled, but it could be another day game. McCall's team will take, as of now, the Christmas holiday off and then return to Amherst in time for an A-10 game against Dave Paulsen's George Mason Patriots on Dec. 30. The Bryant game is currently the only other non-conference opponent the Minutemen are playing.
It would be fair to assume that Weeks may play far closer to the 24 minutes he played in the opening-day win over Northeastern than the 18 minutes he played on Sunday. The fourth-year head coach did say that getting Weeks more minutes is part of an overall effort to extend the bench.
"We say we have depth. We've got to use it. We've got to utilize it to our advantage," said McCall, speaking to reporters just before the bus left for the City of Brotherly Love. "You look down at the stat sheet, and we had five guys averaging double figures right now, but we probably have five guys averaging [around] 30 minutes a game. That needs to decrease, not because anyone is playing poorly but because we have to utilize our depth and have it be one of our strengths."
The Minutemen will attempt to get more minutes for more players against a La Salle team (2-3) that has won its last two games. In its most recent contest, the Explorers beat Drexel 58-48, in a Philadelphia City Six rivalry game. In that game, freshman guard Anwar Gil came off the bench to score a career-high 15 points and snare a career-best eight rebounds.
"I think the thing with La Salle is that coach [Ashley] Howard always gets his guys to play extremely hard," McCall said. "The game is going to be physical. We have to understand that. We can't be shell-shocked as to how physical the game is. If they can keep the game in the 50s, that's what they want to do. They have big-strong guards. They'll post their guards."
The Explorers are led by redshirt sophomore guard Jack Clar, who is averaging 9.4 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. La Salle scores at a 62.6 point-per-game clip and gives up only 63.4 points per game. That's in comparison to UMass' 84.5 point scoring average. The Minutemen give up 78.5 points per game.
Tre Mitchell and Javohn Garcia are the leading scorers, and both are averaging 20.5 points per game.
Weeks, meanwhile, is averaging 12.5 points per game and 4.0 rebounds per game. In a Zoom call with reporters, Weeks was asked about the six rebounds — five on the defensive boards — that he pulled down. At 6-foot-3, he is not the biggest Minuteman, but only Mitchell (eight boards) had more.
"My dad, when he played, was one of the leading rebounders for his team. So, that prowess he has, I kind of inherited it," Weeks said. "I take pride in that."