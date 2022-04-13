LEE — It took the entire village of Wildcats to hand Lenox its first loss of the season.
Each team had already won two matches while Rachel Wendling and Rory Lenehan squeezed every minute of sunlight, fighting to decide a victor in second singles.
"Pride more than anything," Wendling said was her catalyst as she won back-to-back sets, boosting the Lee girls tennis team to a tight 3-2 win over rival Lenox on Wednesday afternoon.
Lenehan started strong, making quick work of the first set 6-4, before Wendling did just enough to stabilize the ship, taking a 7-5 win in the day's second set.
"I feel like during practice I play the same people and adjusting to her playing style was a lot harder than what I'm used to," Wendling said of the battle. "Caroline [Maloney] hits the backline consistently and [Lenehan] was short so there was a lot of running around that I wasn't used to."
Maloney was the first player off the court after winning first singles in straight sets over Lenox junior Carolina Chassi. Despite Sophie Herman's pursuit, Rihanna Patel made the clutch plays when needed to secure a 6-3, 7-6 win in third singles.
The courts began to clear out, but Wendling and Lenehan were digging in for a third set. Due to some rain in the area, the two decided to play a 10-point tiebreaker to decide the match's fate.
"I think they have a lot of grit," Lenox coach Monica Herman said of her Millionaires. "None of these girls give up as you can see from the long matches."
Wendling jumped out to a 2-0 lead before three-straight points put Lenehan in the driver's seat with a 3-2 advantage. However, Wendling gained her second wind with four-straight points and escaped the tiebreaker with a 10-5 win.
The Wildcats and Millionaires exchanged wins on the other half of the court. Lee's Amy Desiata and Anna Martin won first doubles, while Lenox's Akshara Muthavarapu and Nikki Illingworth took care of second doubles.
"This was our toughest competition yet and we're only going to get better as the games, and even the years, go by," Monica Herman said.
The Millionaires won each of their previous two games with clean 5-0 sweeps and Wednesday's loss makes Lenox 3-1 on the year. Next up, if the rain holds, is a trip to play Mount Everett at Berkshire School later this afternoon.
"We have a deep team and a lot of young players," Monica Herman said. "This year we're really focused on building [up the team]."
The win pushed Lee above .500 with a record of 2-1 on the young season. That record won't change for a while as the Wildcats are off until a trip to Monument Mountain on Monday, April 25.