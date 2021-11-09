PITTSFIELD — Lenox’s trip to the MIAA Division V version of a Sweet 16 ended in a 4-0 loss Tuesday night at Berkshire Community College at the hands of West Boylston.
The first 30 minutes were a defensive struggle as neither side could break through despite some excellent chances on both ends. A short breakaway by senior Rhian Dugan of Boylston was stopped, but followed up by senior Kara Wattu who struck at with 7 minutes, 52 seconds remaining to break the scoreless tie.
After some immediate pressure put on by Lenox on the attack by freshman Madison DiGrigoli and senior Mary Elliot, Boylston countered with a second goal (senior Serephine Jodoin) with an assist from sophomore Maddie Pitro at the 6:27 mark.
The Millionaires bounced back from the deficit with some grinding play at midfield and carried some momentum into halftime with a late scoring chance by co-captain Solia Herndon-Schmid. Her relentless sideline assault and dangerous cross was swept away by Boylston’s defense in the closing minute.
Meanwhile, defensively senior sweeper co-captain Aidan Burns and sophomore Jenny Collins excelled, as did jack-of-all-trades senior Molly Knight.
When Lenox fell behind by two goals, coach Brian Seminara switched up his formations to augment the Millionaires attack as Herndon-Schmid moved from her roaming defensive positions to forward. The move provided a spark that seemed just a bounce or two away from turning the game around. Striker co-captain Knight dropped back to help anchor the defense as well as the Millionaires struck with a sense of urgency carrying into the early minutes of the second half. Lenox also made a change in goal due to an injury to starter Ella Hall (7 saves), who aggravated a pair of existing ailments. Sophomore Aliza Munch relieved in goal, while Hall bounced back to finish up in the middle of the game’s flow. With Munch’s move Lenox was a mass of more moving parts.
“When we went down two goals we went into a riskier mode and moved Solia up with Mary Elliot at striker and we had our shots,” Seminara said. “I thought we just needed one [goal].”
When Boylston’s defense continued to hold, including the stop of a point-blank snipe by Herndon-Schmid at 34:48 of the second half, then a shot just high of the crossbar by DiGrigoli, the momentum shifted decisively in Lenox’s favor. A rush executed by juniors Aida Nichols and Rihana Patel was stopped by another takeaway deep in Boylston territory and answered by Boylston’s counter, a third goal on a well-executed pass from Riely MacMaster to junior Katie Kursonis out front who cemented an insurance goal.
“I think that third one took the wind out of our sails,” Seminara said.
A burst of speed through the 18 by Pitro fed surging forward Dugan to the net and in for the fourth and final score of the night for the Lions.
“I really think our strength stemmed from our defense,” Boylston coach Scott Coderre said. “They’re strong offensively and we fought hard. And they weren’t able to connect.”
Schmid after the game, who played on after being shaken up by a second half charley-horse, said the two-goal lead was well within reach. A late-first to early-second half surge, though, fell short.
“I know we could’ve beaten them,” she said. “In the beginning of the second half especially we played so well. We fought hard and we are better than this.”
Seminara said, “Any team can win it all in a final 16. The chips didn’t fall our way.”