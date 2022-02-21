CHESHIRE — The Hurricanes needed a spark, and Caleb Harrington provided it.
The senior guard scored 13 points in the second quarter, helping turn a tie game into a double-digit lead for Hoosac Valley, which went on to defeat Mount Everett 71-37 on Monday night at home.
Harrington finished with 16 points, hitting three of his four 3-pointers in that second frame to help send the No. 2 Hurricanes (13-6) through to the Western Mass. Class D semifinals.
Seventh-seeded Mount Everett (10-9) had Hoosac knotted at 10-10 after one quarter, getting a couple buckets from Anthony Rahilly, but the wheels started coming off after that. Hoosac out-scored the visiting Eagles 24-14 in the second frame, and then backed it up with 18 points in the third and 19 in the fourth.
Joe McGovern got hot with four 3-pointers of his own, three coming in the second half as he finished with a tie for game-high with 17 points. Senior guard Carson Meczywor had 17 as well, including six in a close-out fourth quarter. Frank Field added 12 of his 14 after halftime as well. Field had eight in the third, as Hoosac climbed out to a 52-31 lead.
The Eagles got 11 points from reserve guard Matt Lowe and 10 from Michael Ullrich.
———
MOUNT EVERETT (37)
Foster 1-0-2, Duquette 0-0-0, Jo. Peck 2-0-4, Ullrich 4-0-10, Monteleone 1-0-2, Ja. Peck 0-0-0, Williams 0-0-0, Lowe 5-0-11, Rahilly 2-0-4, Mullen 2-0-4, Warren 0-0-0, Germain 0-0-0. Totals 17-0-37.
HOOSAC VALLEY (71)
S. Kastner 2-0-4, White 1-0-3, Waterman 0-0-0, Meczywor 7-3-17, McGovern 5-3-17, Harrington 6-0-16, K. Kastner 0-0-0, Bishop 0-0-0, Szabo 0-0-0, Field 6-1-14, Mucci 0-0-0. Totals 27-7-17.
Mount Everett 10 14 7 6 — 37
Hoosac Valley 10 24 18 19 — 71
3-pointers — ME 3 (Ullrich 2, Lowe); HV 10 (McGovern 4, Harrington 4, White, Field).
Mount Greylock 77, Palmer 55
WILLIAMSTOWN — Chase Doyle and Jackson Powell put the finishing touches on a strong opening statement by the Mounties.
Doyle scored a game-high 21 points, while Powell had all seven of his in the fourth quarter, as No. 3 Mount Greylock moved past No. 6 Palmer and into the Western Mass. Class C semifinals.
Doyle hit three 3-pointers in the game and was 6 of 6 from the foul line in the third quarter. That third frame was explosive for the junior guard, as he scored 13 of the Mounties' 23 points. Greylock led 35-24 at halftime, and put the game to bed early with a 23-11 third.
Jackson Shelsy added 12 points on a pair of triples, and Max McAlister knocked in two more from long range.
Greylock (15-4) will await the winner of Tuesday's matchup between No. 2 Paulo Friere and No. 7 Renaissance.
———
PALMER (55)
Ukrainets 2-0-4, Letendre 3-5-12, Stahelski 1-0-2, Troche 2-0-5, Lee 0-2-2, Doherty 1-2-4, Ziemba 5-3-15, Menard 3-0-7, Cardenales 2-0-4. Totals 16-12-55.
MOUNT GREYLOCK (66)
Robinson 4-0-8, McAlister 3-0-8, Powell 2-2-7, Doyle 6-6-21, O'Keefe 1-0-3, Shelsy 5-0-12, Barnes 4-0-8, Art 0-0-0, Moore 0-0-0, Sandifer 3-0-6, T. Martin 1-0-2, J. Martin 1-0-2, Kane-Smolls 0-0-0. Totals 30-8-77.
Palmer 15 9 11 20 — 55
Greylock 19 16 23 19 — 77
3-pointers — P 5 (Ziemba 2, Letendre, Troche, Menard); MG 9 (Doyle 3, McAlister 2, Shelsy 2, Powell, O'Keefe).
Lenox 67, Greenfield 51
LENOX — Five different Millionaires scored two or more points in the opening stanza, staking the hosts to a 20-11 lead after eight minutes in the Western Mass. Class C quarterfinals.
No. 4 Lenox (11-8) got 21 points from Michael Butler to help punch its ticket to the semifinals on Monday night. Up next is a date with top-seeded Drury.
Butler had a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter, as Lenox took a 37-22 lead into the locker rooms. He also helped close out the fifth-seeded Green Wave with nine in the fourth quarter.
Michael Ward chipped in 14 points, while Emmett Shove added 13. Lenox was 7 of 11 from the foul line.
———
GREENFIELD (51)
Gibson 3-0-7, Carey 7-0-18, Driscoll 2-2-6, Cojocaru 0-2-2, Murray 1-0-2, Breor 2-2-6, Carballo 4-0-8, Campbell 0-2-2. Totals 19-8-51.
LENOX (67)
M. Ward 6-1-14, Pignatelli 0-0-0, Shove 5-2-13, Reinholt 0-2-2, Armstrong 4-2-10, Butler 9-0-21, Flynn 0-0-0, Mickle 0-0-0, B. Ward 0-0-0, Fairfield 0-0-0, Larmon 2-0-4, Petel 0-0-0, Shepardson 1-0-3. Totals 27-7-67.
Greenfield 11 11 14 16 51
Lenox 20 17 12 18 — 67
3-pointers — G 5 (Carey 4, Gibson); LX 6 (Butler 3, M. Ward, Shove, Shepardson).
Monument Mountain 66, Frontier 61
GREAT BARRINGTON — The Spartans had to grind out their Western Mass. Class B tournament opener on Monday night.
The 3-pointers weren't falling like they usually do for coach Randy Koldys' crew, and the Spartans were just 11 of 26 from the foul line.
Still, No. 4 Monument found a way to get by No. 5 Frontier and into a short semifinal road trip up to face No. 1 Taconic in the semifinals.
The Spartans got a gargantuan performance out of Kenzel Chandler-Ellerbee, who poured in a career-high 24 points, and did actually manage to hit four fourth-quarter free throws. Chandler-Ellerbee surpassed his previous season-high by 10 points.
Khalil Carlson added 22 points, while Kyle Wellenkamp managed 10.
"Typical 4 vs. 5 game. Very evenly matched," wrote Koldys in an email. "We had no answer to Joe Thomson. He had 34 points. He was tremendous. The key was we did a great job vs. their other guys. Thomson scored all 12 of their points in the fourth quarter."
"I was really proud of my guys, we were not always pretty but were definitely gritty!!"The score was knotted at 34 at halftime, and the Spartans actually entered the final frame down one. Senior Caden Gidarakos hit a huge 3-pointer in the fourth, his only bucket of the game.
———
FRONTIER (61)
Boyden 2-3-8, Spearance 2-0-4, Martin 3-0-9, Dubreiul 3-0-6, Thomson 12-9-34. Totals 22-12-61.
MONUMENT MOUNTAIN (66)
Chandler-Ellerbee 10-4-24, Gidarakos 1-0-3, Boyko 0-0-0, Buffoni 0-0-0, Hanavan 1-1-4, Carr 0-1-1, Carlson 10-2-22, Wellenkamp 4-1-10, McElroy 0-2-2, Arienti 0-0-0. Totals 26-11-66.
Frontier 19 15 15 12 — 61
Monument 16 18 14 18 — 66
3-pointers — F 5 (Martin 3, Boyden, Thomson); MM 3 (Gidarakos, Hanavan, Wellenkamp).
Drury 93, Athol 42
NORTH ADAMS — The top-seeded Blue Devils more than held serve in doubling up Athol on Monday night at home.
Drury advances to the Western Mass. Class D semifinals, where they will welcome No. 4 Lenox to town.
No further details were available at press deadline.