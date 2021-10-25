WESTFIELD — The Spartans didn’t exactly play the part of No. 6 seeds in an opening-round road match at third-seeded St. Mary’s on Monday night.
Instead, Monument Mountain dominated play and rolled over the Saints 9-0 to advance into the semifinal round of the Western Mass. Class B tournament.
Jackson Potoski scored twice, while Eddie Boyko, Tyler Sprague and Will Curtiss all notched a goal and an assist each. Sam Higa had two helpers, and Luke Arienti needed to make just one save in the Spartans net for a postseason clean sheet.
Things will get exponentially more difficult for coach Matt Naventi’s club on Wednesday, however, as they will have to hit the road against to face No. 2 Hampshire. Hampshire is coming off a shutout of its own, 5-0 over a Wahconah team that recently battled the Spartans to a draw.
———
Goals — MM: Jackson Potoski 2, Eddie Boyko, Will Curtiss, Tyler Sprague, Erving Henderson, Dennis Penny, Gavin Santos, Christian Blanchard.
Assists — MM: Sam Higa 2, Boyko, Curtiss, Sprague, Sean Scarbro, Hudson Manzolini, Tai McBride.
Saves — MM: Luke Arienti 1; SM: Thomas Baillargeon 18.
Mount Greylock 9, Franklin Tech 0
TURNERS FALLS — The Mounties made themselves right at home in a road opener to the Western Mass. Class C tournament.
Fifth-seeded Mount Greylock poured it on in a blowout win over the No. 4 Eagles.
Quin McDermott had himself a hat trick and added an assist, as the Mounties led 6-0 at halftime and milked the clock away in the second half. Diego Galvez added a pair of markers, while Christian Sullivan and John Morales notched two assists each.
———
Mount Greylock 6 3 — 9
Franklin Tech 0 0 — 0
First Half
MG — Luca Hirsch (John Morales), 14:00; MG — Quin McDermott (Morales), 17:00; MG — McDermott (Christian Sullivan), 19:00; MG — Josh Rudin (McDermott), 20:00; MG — Sullivan (Max McAllister), 32:00; MG — Diego Galvez (unassisted), 36:00.
Second Half
MG — McDermott (George Munemo), 55:00; MG — Galvez (Sullivan), 59:00; MG — Liam O’Keefe (Declan Rogers), 65:00.
Saves — MG: Dan Warren 1, Lex Anagnos 0; FT: Nik Martin 11.
Mount Everett 3, Granby 2
GRANBY — The eighth-seeded Eagles pulled the ultimate upset, bouncing No. 1 Granby from the quarterfinal opener in the Western Mass. Class D tournament on Monday.
Mount Everett moves onto the semifinal round, where it will travel again to face No. 5 Ware on Wednesday. No further information was available at press deadline.
Lenox 3, Smith Vocational 1
NORTHAMPTON — The Millionaires pulled off a 6-3 upset on Monday. The sixth-seeded Lenox boys bounced No. 3 Smith Vocational from the Western Mass. Class C tournament. Lenox advances to the semifinal round on Wednesday, where the Millionaires are back on the road at No. 2 Springfield International. No further information was available at press deadline.
Hampshire 5, Wahconah 0
WESTHAMPTON — The Warriors were shutout on the road in a Western Mass. quarterfinal match on Monday. The No. 2 Red Raiders knocked off No. 7 Wahconah. No further information was available at press deadline.