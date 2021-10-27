WESTHAMPTON — The Monument Mountain boys saw their Western Mass. Class B run come to an end against Hampshire Regional.
The Spartans entered the tournament as the sixth seed and knocked off No. 3 St. Mary’s 9-0. On Wednesday, however, Monument could only connect for one goal in a 5-1 loss to No. 2 Hampshire.
The Raiders scored in the 21st minute and never looked back. Aidan Miklasiewicz had a hat trick in the first half as Hampshire led 4-1 at the break.
Monument Mountain, with a record of 7-3-6, was ranked No. 8 in the MIAA boys soccer D-IV Power Rankings that were released on Oct. 25.
No further information was available by press deadline.
Springfield ICS 2, Lenox 1
SPRINGFIELD — The Millionaires couldn’t make it two straight on the road.
Lenox was eliminated from the Western Mass. Class C tournament in a semifinal loss at Springfield International, per the PVIAC website. The No. 6 Millionaires will now wait and see what happens with the state tournament seedings next week, while No. 2 Springfield plays in a title game this weekend against the winner of No. 1 Pathfinder and No. 5 Mount Greylock. That game was moved to today at 3:30 p.m.
No further information was provided by deadline.