WESTHAMPTON — Tears welled up in Hoosac Valley senior Madi Puppolo’s eyes as the softball settled into the Hampshire Regional first baseman’s glove. She knew it was the last at-bat of her Hurricanes career
While neither that at-bat nor the game ended how Puppolo would have liked, she had a memorable finale in Monday’s 7-2 Division II quarterfinal loss for the ninth-seeded Hurricanes, Puppolo had two of her team’s three hits: a down-the-line double in the first inning and a towering solo home run in the fourth that left the yard in a hurry.
“She’s our leader, she brings everything to the game. She leaves everything on the field,” Hoosac Valley coach Mike Ameen said. “She’s going to move on and do great things. She’s as nice and quiet as can be off the field, but when she’s on the field, she’s an animal. You can’t ask for anything else as a coach.”
All three of Hoosac Valley’s hits went for extra bases. In addition to Puppolo’s efforts, Rylie Bishop launched a solo home run with one out in the seventh to cut Hampshire’s lead to five. The Hurricanes just couldn’t get baserunners in front of their big hitters to cut into the lead.
Hampshire built that advantage by leveraging traffic on the basepaths.
Katelyn Baker led off the bottom of the first with a single then stole second. After two fly outs, Hampshire pitcher Jocleyn Mettey drove her in with an RBI single.
In the second, Katelyn Labrie started Hampshire off with a one-out double. Hailey Wodecki and Saltis followed with back-to-back RBI doubles that pushed the score to 3-0. A Baker ground out moved Saltis to third, and she scored the Raiders’ fourth run on a passed ball.
Labrie and Wodecki collaborated on Hampshire’s fifth run, too. Ashley Cortis was hit with a pitch on the leg with two outs, then Labrie singled. Hailey Wodecki’s second RBI double gave Hampshire a 5-0 lead.
Hannah Wodecki added a two-run inside-the-park home run to put a bow on the game in the sixth.
“Youth and inexperience, they’re not as talented because of age. Madi threw a great game. She had like six pop ups that should have been caught,” Ameen said.
Hoosac starts three seventh graders and two eighth graders.
Hoosac ends its season 8-7. Unbeaten and top-seeded Hampshire (13-0) advances to Wednesday’s semifinal round.
“They’re not even high school kids,” Ameen said. “Over half my team is not even in high school yet and we’re playing the best team in Western Mass Division II. We went toe to toe with them.”