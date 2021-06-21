WESTFIELD — For the third consecutive softball season, Mount Greylock has reached the Western Massachusetts Division III semifinals.
The sixth-seeded Mounties scored seven runs in the first inning and No. 3 St. Mary's never recovered, as Greylock rolled to a 11-0 victory Monday evening. With the win, the Mounties improve to 11-4. Greylock will play second-seeded Franklin County Tech in a semifinal on Wednesday night in Turners Falls, home of Franklin County Tech.
The Mounties scored seven runs on four hits, three walks and three errors in the opening inning.
Those runs were more than enough for pitcher Kami Sweet, who earned the win in the circle. Sweet held the Gaels to four hits and a walk while striking out eight.
Jordyn Codding was 2 for 4 for Mount Greylock with two runs batted in. Brodi Rosier was 2 for 4 with two runs scored. Malia Koffi hit a 3-0 pitch to center for a solo home run in Mount Greylock's three-run fourth.
