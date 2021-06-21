WILLIAMSTOWN — The Mounties didn't necessarily need a jack-of-all-trades in the first round of the Western Massachusetts Division III tournament on Monday afternoon.
A Jack who could govern the game from the mound, though, was a welcomed sight for the Mounties. Jack Cangelosi struck out 13 batters and tossed a three-hit complete game as No. 7 Mount Greylock advanced to the quarterfinals with a 2-0 win over No. 10 Greenfield.
"Just try to get the ball in the zone," Cangelosi said of his approach on the hill. "They weren't really hitting the fastball so I kept throwing that and mixed in some off-speed stuff."
Cangelosi kept the Green Wave bats off-balanced and didn't walk a single batter, but neither team knew too much about each other entering the matchup due to a primarily local regular season.
"You don't know a lot of the guys, so it's tough to get a scouting report," Cangelosi said. "I just came in and tried to do my thing and pitch with efficiency. It worked out today."
David Carey, on the opposing sideline, was riding a wave of his own for Greenfield. Carey pitched all six innings and struck out 11 batters, allowed three hits and walked just one batter.
"I knew I had to throw strikes," Carey said of entering the matchup without much information about the Mounties. "I trusted my defense and let Greylock hit it. I was just focused on doing my best."
Neither offense could get the engine to turn over through the game's first three frames. Carey entered the bottom of the fourth inning after striking out five of the last seven batters he faced.
Greylock's Derek Paris changed the tone by starting the frame with a single to right, just the second hit of the day for the Mounties. Base runners were sparse, but it didn't stop Paris from stealing second base and getting into scoring position with no outs.
Landon Jamula stepped into the box and Paris took third on a wild pitch during the at-bat to give the Mounties an opportunity to score with a baserunner 90 feet away.
A dropped third strike not only allowed Jamula to take first, but Paris scampered home to score the game's first run. Shortly after, clean-up hitter Jack Gitterman dropped down a picture-perfect bunt, allowing Jamula to score and push the advantage to 2-0.
Gitterman was stranded at third as Carey escaped the inning with a groundout, followed by a strikeout.
The two-run advantage was enough for Cangelosi to work with. He was at his best in the second, third and fifth innings as he struck out the side in each frame.
At the plate, Carey was 2 for 3 and the Green Wave had runners at the corners with two outs in the fourth inning. A throw to first, with hopes of holding the runner, was an opportunity for Carey to break toward home. Gitterman, however, fired back down to Paris behind the plate, who applied the tag to end Greenfield's strongest threat of the night.
The Mounties are moving on, but a behemoth is waiting in the quarterfinals. Mount Greylock will travel to Pittsfield and play No. 2 Taconic, which is coming off a 26-1 win over No. 18 Mohawk Trial on Monday.
"It's a big game for us," Cangelosi said. "We just have to prepare and lock in during practice tomorrow."
First pitch between Mount Greylock and Taconic is slated for 4:30 p.m. at Taconic High School on Wednesday.
