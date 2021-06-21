NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech baseball team out-hit Ware in a Western Massachusetts Division IV quarterfinal Monday night. One thing the Hornets couldn't do was get a clutch hit.
The fourth-seeded Hornets left nine runners on base and stranded runners in scoring position in four innings, as fifth-seeded Ware came to Joe Wolfe Field and knocked off McCann 6-1. With the loss, the Hornets finish 8-4 in head coach Bill Farrell's first season.
Ware got to McCann starter Ozzie Weber for six earned runs on five hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings. Joshua Livsey pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and held Ware to no runs. That gave the Hornets a chance to make a comeback. Ware pitcher Andrew Soltys had other ideas.
Soltys pitched out of jams in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, giving up a lone run in the fifth on Luke Thomas' RBI double. Ware's Dillon Slattery went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in.
Ware (10-4) will play top-seed Granby in a semifinal on Thursday. Granby knocked off No. 9 Smith Academy 11-1.
