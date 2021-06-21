ozzie weber.JPG

McCann Tech's Ozzie Weber delivers during a Western Mass. tournament game on Friday.

NORTH ADAMS — The McCann Tech baseball team out-hit Ware in a Western Massachusetts Division IV quarterfinal Monday night. One thing the Hornets couldn't do was get a clutch hit.

The fourth-seeded Hornets left nine runners on base and stranded runners in scoring position in four innings, as fifth-seeded Ware came to Joe Wolfe Field and knocked off McCann 6-1. With the loss, the Hornets finish 8-4 in head coach Bill Farrell's first season.

Ware got to McCann starter Ozzie Weber for six earned runs on five hits and six walks in 3 1/3 innings. Joshua Livsey pitched the final 3 2/3 innings and held Ware to no runs. That gave the Hornets a chance to make a comeback. Ware pitcher Andrew Soltys had other ideas.

Soltys pitched out of jams in the third, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, giving up a lone run in the fifth on Luke Thomas' RBI double. Ware's Dillon Slattery went 2 for 4 with three runs batted in.

Ware (10-4) will play top-seed Granby in a semifinal on Thursday. Granby knocked off No. 9 Smith Academy 11-1.

Ware   002   400   0   —   6   6   2
McCann   000   010   0   —   1   8   1
Andrew Soltys and Keith Smith. Ozzie Weber 3 1/3, Joshua Livsey 3 2/3 and Seth Farnsworth. 2B — W: Soltys. MT: Luke Thomas

