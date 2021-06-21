MONSON — Monument Mountain put the puzzle pieces together on Monday, playing perhaps their most complete game — at the right time.
The Monument bats came alive, pounding out 18 hits, and starting pitcher Owen Wade did the rest as the 12th-seeded Spartans eliminated No. 5 Monson 6-1. Monument improves to 7-8, while Monson's season ends at 9-5.
"It was a well-pitched game. We kept walks to a minimum. Our defense played like we know we can play," Monument coach Tom Hankey said. "It was a nice team win."
Hankey was especially happy with Wade's performance. The right hander scattered five hits in six innings, walking three and striking out six.
"His last three outings have been very good," said Hankey of Wade.
The Spartans scored three runs on five hits in the first inning and added two more in the second, forcing the Mustangs to play from way behind. Monson did score a run in the home second, but got no closer. Wade was never in serious danger after the second inning. Arthur Labrie tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning to lock up the victory.
Seventeen of the 18 Monument hits came from the top six in the batting order. Each one of them had multi-hit games. Jayder Raifstanger was 4 for 5 with two runs scored. Peter Free was 3 for 5 with two runs batted in, while Cole Bissailon was 3 for 4 with two RBI.
The Spartans will play fourth-seeded Easthampton in Wednesday's quarterfinal round. The Eagles (10-3) beat No. 13 Athol (5-9) 14-4 Monday. The Monument-Easthampton game will be played at 4 p.m., at Daley Field in Easthampton.
