PITTSFIELD — Taconic lived up to its billing on Friday afternoon. Because of that, the Green and Gold will play for another Western Massachusetts title.
“I think they lived up to the hype,” Southwick coach Ben Bohlke said after second-seeded Taconic beat his No. 6 Rams 10-2.
“Guys talk about Taconic, and I’ve thought about Taconic for a few years now,” Bohlke said. “They [are], overall, between pitching, defense and offense, the best team I’ve seen so far this year.
“You’re never happy to have your season end, but I’d rather have my season end from the best team.”
It was quite a day for power bats and power arms. Evan Blake hit a pair of solo home runs, while Leo Arace and Anton Lazits also homered. Right hander Matt Lee, meanwhile gave up a two-run home run to Leighton Billings in the fourth inning, but was virtually untouchable otherwise. Lee surrendered two hits and a walk, while striking out 16. Fifteen of the 16 strikeouts were swinging.
The home run by Billings came on a hanging curveball. It was the only mistake Lee made in seven innings.
“My fastball was working,” Lee said. “I thought me and Leo had a lot of chemistry going there. The pitch calls by him were pretty good.”
Lee’s previous start was a no-hitter against city rival Pittsfield. On Friday, the sophomore right hander struck out the first five hitters he faced. Only two balls, Billings’ home run and a sixth-inning single by Jack Sebastyn, got out of the infield. Lee struck out at least two in every inning. He threw first-pitch strikes to 18 of the 24 hitters he faced, meaning the Rams’ batters were chasing the count most of the day.
“He was on,” Arace said of his pitcher. “He wasn’t wild really at all ever. His fastball was working. He was blowing it by everyone, and when they were expecting a fastball, he went with the curveball. It was good.”
Also good was the power show Taconic put on Friday afternoon. The Braves had scored 33 runs in two tournament games, and in the 12-2 win over Mount Greylock in the quarterfinals, there were two triples and a double, with no home runs. Taconic wasted little time going yard on Friday.
Leadoff batter Bo Bramer reached when he was hit by an Ari LaBrecque pitch and then stole second. After Anton Lazits popped to shortstop Nick Michael, Brendan Stannard grounded right to Michael, who bobbled it for an error. Arace hit the first pitch he saw over the fence in center field. For good measure, Blake hit the first pitch he saw over the fence in left-center. It was 4-0.
“It’s a big confidence booster for us,” Lee said. “We always know our guys are going to put runs on the board, so we don’t worry about that. But once you get the first ones, it feels good.”
It also marked the first time in the postseason that Taconic had taken the lead in the first inning.
With two outs in the second, Anton Lazits rocked LaBrecque, hitting a 1-2 pitch onto the hill behind the center field fence. It also scored Bramer to make it 5-0.
There is a walkway up the hill to the football/track field at Taconic. In the fourth inning, Blake reached it on the fly, hitting his second home run of the day.
“It was nice” to see balls leave the yard, Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. “In BP, we see it a lot, but during a game we really haven’t seen the power we were hoping for all year. Like I said, we’ve seen those in practice and hopefully it continues right through Monday.”
Taconic got its final two runs in the fourth inning, thanks to a Brendan Stannard double and an RBI ground out by Arace.
Bramer and Lazits each had two hits for Taconic. Arace was 1 for 4, but he drove in four runs.
Taconic, Western Massachusetts champions in 2017 (Division I), 2018 and 2019 (D-III), can make it four straight if it can beat eighth-seeded Belchertown on Monday at home. The Orioles knocked off No. 4 Easthampton 4-0 in Friday’s other semifinal. The Orioles advanced to the semis by beating top-seed Sci-Tech 10-0. The next run Belchertown gives up will be its first in the postseason.
Belchertown will have to come to Valentine Road to win a title. Taconic has been toughest on its home diamond, and Stannard said his team is excited about having the chance to win a title at home.
“It feels awesome, to be honest with you,” said Stannard. “We talked with the kids the other day, and they were pumped up that we had the opportunity to host the Western Mass. final, and hopefully, win it here. That would be something special.”
Southwick 000 200 0 — 2 2 1
Taconic 421 300 x — 10 9 0
Ari LeBrecque 4, Ryder Pierczarka 2 and Jack Sebastyn. Matt Lee and Leo Arace. W — Lee. L — LaBrecque. 2B — T: Brendan Stannard, Bo Bramer, Sam Sherman. HR — T: Evan Blake 2, Leo Arace, Anton Lazits. LOB — S 1. T 4.