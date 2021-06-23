PITTSFIELD — Five pitches into Wednesday's Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal game, Taconic starter Anton Lazits had given up a two-run home run to Mount Greylock's Derek Paris.
It was the largest deficit the No. 2 seed had seen all season, and the most runs Lazits had given up in any one inning all season long.
What it did not do was change the way the Taconic right hander did his job.
"My mindset is always the same," Lazits said, after his team walked off its home field with a 12-2 win over No. 7 Greylock. Pinch-hitter Nick Harrington's two-run single in the bottom of the sixth inning plated the final two runs, which kicked in the 10-run rule and ended the game.
"I've got stay even-keeled, no matter what the score is," Lazits said, "and not show any emotion, no matter the score."
Taconic, now 15-0, scored five runs on three hits in the bottom of the third inning to take a lead Lazits and reliever Sam Sherman did not give up. Taconic got off the field an inning early thanks to a five-run sixth inning. Lazits helped his cause with an RBI double, while Leo Arace added a two-run triple.
"Anton's never really off," said Taconic center fielder Bo Bramer. "He's still really good on the mound. We just have to make plays behind him and pick him up on the offensive side."
With the win, Taconic will play sixth-seeded Southwick in the semifinals on Friday at 4 p.m., at the Valentine Road campus. Southwick advanced by virtue of a 12-2 victory over No. 14-seed South Hadley.
Mount Greylock (10-6) got those two early runs and then had runners on second and third with one out, but could not score. The Mounties had runners in scoring position in the next three innings, including getting a runner to third in the third, but Lazits did not let them score.
"We jumped out quick. The problem was, we couldn't take advantage of situations," Greylock coach Rick Paris said. "We couldn't get a bunt down in the second, third or fourth innings. We had a chance to pull away farther and put more pressure on them. Unfortunately, it didn't work for us.
"Because we didn't pull away, they took advantage of situations."
Taconic managed one hit in the first two innings against Derek Paris. That all changed in the third.
Matt Lee was walked to lead off the inning. Derek Paris uncorked a wild pitch with Bramer up, and then Bramer drove Lee home with a base hit. Bramer went to second on the throw and to third on a wild pitch, scoring on Brendan Stannard's sacrifice fly to tie the score 2-2. Leo Arace was hit by a pitch, went to second on a wild pitch and scored on Evan Blake's single. Blake came around on Nick Guachione's RBI triple to right-center. He later scored on an error to make it 5-2.
Taconic added two runs in the fourth inning and then put five on the board in the sixth to punch a ticket to the semifinals.
"Certainly, it wasn't the cleanest game for us," Taconic coach Kevin Stannard said. "Anton, once again, wasn't as sharp. As the game went on, in the fourth and fifth inning, I thought he picked it up and was throwing the ball well. They made some mistakes which led to some openings for us. As a good team, we took advantage of it.
"We ended up doing enough."
Lazits did end up striking out 11 over five innings. He gave up two runs on six hits, but only three in the final four innings of work. The right hander did strike out the side in the fifth, his last inning. Sam Sherman pitched a 1-2-3 sixth.
"The adrenaline started going, so my velocity jumped a little bit," Lazits said. "I found my curveball in the strike zone. That combo got me going."
Bramer, Arace and Blake each had two hits as part of Taconic's 10-hit attack.
As long as Taconic keeps winning in the Western Mass. tournament, it will continue to play on its home field, as No. 8 Belchertown defeated No. 1 Sci-Tech in the quarterfinals. Next up, Southwick.
"I'm glad there's a Western Mass. tournament," said the Taconic coach. "It's good for these guys and we're real proud of them."