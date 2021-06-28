PITTSFIELD — History.
When Taconic reliever Sam Sherman fielded a one-hopper off the bat of Belchertown's Andrew Fijal and threw to first baseman Nick Guachione for the final out of the game, he set off quite the celebration in the Western Massachusetts Division III championship game.
The second-seeded Braves knocked off No. 8 Belchertown 11-1, in a five-inning game due to the 10-run rule. It was a historic win.
It was the first time ever a Berkshire County baseball team won a Western Mass. title on its home field. It was Taconic's fourth consecutive Western Mass. title — three in Division III and one in Division I back in 2017. It was also the first time any Berkshire baseball team had won four consecutive Western Massachusetts titles. There was no high school baseball in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's crazy to think about it," said Taconic third baseman Brendan Stannard. "Coming in here as a freshman, we obviously had the goal of continuing what the 2017 team did and winning more Western Mass. and state titles. It's a credit to the work everyone on this team put in.
"Everyone, one through 16, worked so hard and it's great to see it come to fruition."
With the win, Taconic advances to its fourth consecutive state semifinal. The Division III semifinal will be played on Wednesday, and Taconic will face the Advanced Math and Science Academy charter school of Marlborough. The Eagles won their first-ever Western Mass. baseball title, knocking off top-seeded Oakmont Regional 4-0 Monday afternoon.
The state semifinal will be played Wednesday. Pittsfield Public Schools athletic director Jim Abel said he anticipates the game will be back on Valentine Road, but no decision has been finalized.
"It's awesome," to win at home, said Taconic coach Kevin Stannard. "I played here, now I've been coaching here 28 years. To see the amount of fans here and to win a Western Mass. championship on your home field, it's a special moment."
Teams that play Taconic understand one thing, they can't give Taconic extra base runners or extra outs. The Green and Gold jumped on Belchertown early because of getting extra runners.
Bo Bramer and Anton Lazits were both hit by Chris Misiaszek pitches to open the first inning. Brendan Stannard's single to left plated Bramer. Leo Arace, who finished 2 for 3 with two runs scored and three runs batted in, reached on an infield single that scored Lazits. Arace went to second on a bad throw by third baseman Eli Sayball-Wimmer, and Stannard scored. One out later, Sherman singled to right, scoring Arace and making it 4-0.
Here is the final out as Taconic wins the WMASS D3 title. pic.twitter.com/L0MVyLKdrY— Howard Herman (@howardherman) June 28, 2021
"Any time you start off with two hit batters and you give two guys free bases right off the bat, it's real hard to bounce back from that," Belchertown coach Evan Berneche said. "We talked about not giving guys free bases, and if they were going to beat us, make them hit every single run in."
In all, the top four of the Taconic order — Bramer, Anton Lazits, Stannard and Arace — scored seven of the team's 11 runs. It's been the same way throughout the tournament.
"Absolutely, it puts a ton of pressure" on the opposing team, said center fielder Bramer. "We know our guys, our pitching is pretty dominant. We gave up one run. If we put three, four, five runs on the board, we know we're in a good spot."
"If we get on them early," Anton Lazits said, "then they know they have to get the bottom of the order out. We've got a great bottom of the order too, so it's tough one through nine."
That good spot got better in the second inning, offensively and defensively.
Bramer hit a one-out single and stole second. It was one of three stolen bases for the junior speedster, who has six in the postseason. After Lazits walked, Stannard hit a fly to John Gelinas in left, deep enough to move the runners up. Arace then pulled a 1-0 pitch to left. There was some discussion whether the ball cleared the fence or bounced over. It was determined that the ball bounced over, and Arace had a two-run double.
That home run was erased, but Evan Blake's was not. The next hitter sent it over the fence in left, scoring Arace ahead of him. That made it 8-0. It was Blake's third homer of the postseason, and he's tied with Anton Lazits for the team lead.
In the first inning, Lazits hit Tyler Laramee with a pitch and then walked Misiaszek. Laramee stayed in the game to run, but did not play any further. The Columbia University-bound Lazits struck out Sayball-Wimmer and Tim Mitus, and got Fijal on a fly ball to Bramer to end the first. In the second, Lazits set the side down in order before giving up a run in the third.
"Early on, he just couldn't get a grip on the ball. He found how to work without getting a grip," said Arace, the Taconic catcher, "and he got the job done."
Lazits gave up one run on one hit in three innings of work, walking three, striking out seven and hitting a batter. Sherman pitched the final two, holding Belchertown scoreless on two hits. He walked one and struck out two. The final out came on an 0-1 pitch to Fijal. The athletic Sherman gloved the hot smash and calmly threw to Guachione for the title clincher.
Taconic baseball team leaves the campus with a police, fire and ice cream truck convoy. pic.twitter.com/WebO8Q4urn— Howard Herman (@howardherman) June 29, 2021
Sherman and Matt Lee were both 2 for 3. Lee also drove in two runs.
Moment's before Taconic's coach received a water bottle shower — which must have actually felt good on an upper-90 degree day — Kevin Stannard was asked if he could wrap his arms around all the history his team made Monday.
"When you put it in perspective like that, obviously not," the Taconic coach said. "I'm surrounded by fantastic coaches and people who have helped out. The players are the ones who do it on the field. All the kudos go to them."
