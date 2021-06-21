PITTSFIELD — Monday night’s playoff matchup between No. 2 Taconic and No. 18 Mohawk Trail was a showing of dominance and depth for the hosts, who trounced the visiting Warriors 26-1.
“Our end-of-the-bench guys could start on any other team in Berkshire County,” senior Anton Lazits said. “That’s what we showed here.”
The stat sheet is headlined by Lazits, who started on the mound, and junior centerfielder Bo Bramer. The two were responsible for 14 of Taconic’s 26 runs, either crossing home plate themselves or batting in baserunners.
Lazits’s start on the mound was solid, striking out his first two batters, but then making a throwing error on the third who eventually scored on a line drive down the left-field line.
While the Warriors had a glimpse of hope scoring early, Taconic’s resilience on offense showed they would be unfazed.
“We stay focused because we know what we’re capable of. We know we’re talented. We know that we’re going to score more than one run a game,” Lazits said.
The home half of the first started with a leadoff double from Bramer, who scored from a Lazits inside-the-park home run to right-center field. Two walks, an error, and base hits by Nick Guachione and Adam Lazits plated an additional six runs, which brought the top of the order and Bramer back to the plate.
Bramer then rattled off his second hit of the day, scoring Adam Lazits. Anton Lazits then worked a walk from a full count which set up Brendan Stannard and Leo Arace to drive home three more runs. In total, the hosts responded to the first inning slip-up tenfold, leaving the first inning 10-1.
Taconic continued to win in all three phases for the rest of the game — throwing strikes, making plays, and hitting the skin off of the ball.
Lazits sat down three additional batters in the second, opening the door for Taconic to pile on even more runs.
Taconic recorded four more hits, including a bases-clearing double from Bramer, trailed by Lazits’ second home run of the day — this time clearing the center field fence.
“We know nobody is going to blow a fastball by us so if we see a fastball down the pipe we send it. If it’s a curveball, we sit back and send it. That’s all we got,” Lazits said.
As Lazits touched home plate, he entered a swarm of teammates wearing a helmet. He exited the celebration with a hickory-colored cowboy hat on his head.
“There’s really no backstory behind it. I was at Tractor Supply the other day and was like ‘sweet cowboy hats’ so I bought it, he said. “We were talking later on about how Tennessee’s Baseball Team [uses] the ‘daddy hat’ after someone hits a home run so I was like ‘we should do the cowboy hat when someone hits a home run’ and thankfully we had a few today and were able to [use] it.”
Taconic led 15-1 after the second inning and that score held tight until the bottom of the 4th where the basepaths resembled a carousel powered by walks. Taconic’s Mike Britten, who had eight plate appearances prior to Monday’s game, cleared the loaded bases by clobbering a fastball over the left-field fence.
“I was just looking to hit something. Anything, it didn’t matter,” Britten said.
“1 through 16. We can put anyone in any spot and trust them,” Taconic Coach Kevin Stannard added.
Matt Lee finished the 5-inning affair by loading the bases with his first three batters and then striking out the following three, sealing the Taconic victory.
Taconic moves to the quarterfinal round, where they will host local rival Mount Greylock, the No. 7 seed, on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Coach Stannard reflected on the win, impressed with his team after a long layoff.
“In the tournament everyone starts 0-0. [Mohawk Trail] had won their first game so they were already tournament tested,” he said. It’s baseball and anyone can beat anyone on any given day. We did what we had to. We’ve been practicing really hard. We haven’t played in 10 or 11 days so I was a little nervous about our bats but I think we had some real quality at-bats today and I thought our pitchers did an outstanding job after not throwing for a while.”