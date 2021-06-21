SPRINGFIELD — The Monument Mountain girls tennis team made some noise Monday that was heard around Western Massachusetts tennis circles.
The eighth-seeded Spartans stunned top-seeded and undefeated Pope Francis 3-2 in a Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal match.
It marks the first time since 2017 that Monument has reached the semifinal round in the team tennis tournament. That year, Monument beat Belchertown in the semifinal and then beat Lee in the championship game.
With the win on Monday, the Spartans (5-4) stay in Berkshire County for a semifinal against that same Wildcats program. No. 4 Lee (5-1) previously defeated Frontier 4-1. The W-III semifinals feature three local programs, with Mount Greylock traveling to face Pioneer Valley Christian Academy on Tuesday. PVCA knocked off No. 10 Turners Falls 5-0 in a Monday quarterfinal on the other side of the bracket.
As the top seed, Pope Francis did not play a first-round match, while Monument warmed up with a 5-0 win over No. 9 Palmer.
"I was happy with how everyone played," Monument coach Hannah White wrote in an email. "It was hot and easy to get overwhelmed and negative when you're the low seed facing off against the top seed."
The Spartans won at first singles, and swept the doubles. That meant Makayla Wax's undefeated streak rolled on. The doubles teams of Samantha Goudey and Marti Cunningham, along with Carly Sturgis and Dahn York also picked up victories.