TURNERS FALLS — Coach Mark Pierson said he thinks his team enjoys playing on the road.
“One at a time,” said Pierson after returning home to Williamstown after dispatching Franklin County Tech for Greylock’s second straight road win and third victory in the postseason. “I’ll be honest with you, I think we prefer being visitors , because we score early, the kids relax and they’ve played really well.”
Sixth-seeded Mount Greylock earned a 4-1 win at the home of the Eagles on Wednesday. No. 2 Franklin Tech had beaten Mount Everett in the quarterfinals and only lost twice all year. Greylock will play in its first softball championship game in at least 15 years.
The Mounties jumped out to quick lead after senior Jordyn Codding walked to lead off the game. She came around to score on an Emma Newberry double. Codding was 3 for 3 in the game and scored twice. Newberry and Kami Sweet (single) were stranded on second and third, but the damage was done and the Eagles never tied or led again.
“A lot of work from the younger kids pulling through in clutch situations, a lot of teamwork and a lot of team building behind the scenes,” Codding said of her team’s run to the final. “We got up pretty quick today, some big hits in the first inning. It got stressful later on, girl hits a home run, but they held on. We kept calm, cool, figured it out.”
Greylock led 3-0 after three innings, and Codding — the team's lone senior — was the catalyst again, singling to start a two-run rally in the second. She quickly scored on AJ Pelkey’s triple, and Newberry followed with her second RBI, singling before Franklin Tech could record an out. Sweet followed with a one-out double, but was again strainded with Newberry.
Malia Kofi singled to start the sixth and Codding and Pelkey backed that up with a pair of two-out singles to score her for the 4-0 advantage.
“We scored in the first, another one early. We played tremendous defense, pitched well. You throw strikes, make the plays on defense, you should do pretty well,” said Pierson, who is in his first year at the helm. “Wasn’t really sure what to expect, knew they were young but there was talent there, so figured we'd try to fit it all together, work hard and go from there.”
Kami Sweet did the pitching for Greylock, going all seven innings and scattering five hits and striking out five. She walked one, and one of those five hits was a sixth-inning home run. She set the Eagles down in order in the first and third innings, with some help from the defense to nullify a two-out single in the third. The only time Franklin Tech had more than one runner on base was the fifth, when a walk was followed by a single with one away. Sweet quickly induced a pop out to second base and grounder to third to end the threat. The home run came with one out in the sixth, and Sweet got a grounder back to the circle and a strikeout to calm any fears of a late comeback.
Greylock had 12 hits in the game. Codding, Newberry, Sweet, Koffi and Pelkey all had multiple.
The Mounties travel to face No. 1 Turners Falls in the title game on Friday at 6:30 p.m. The Thunder are six-time defending Western Mass. champions and have eliminated Mount Greylock in each of the past two brackets' semifinal round.
"It's definitely a challenge," said Codding. "We've played Turners Falls a bunch of years in a row and always lost before the finals.
"I don't think this is what any of us thought it was going to be. We expected to be a lower level, younger team without many wins. It's definitely a big surprise to everyone how far we've gone."