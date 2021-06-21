TURNERS FALLS — Mount Everett led early in its Western Massachusetts Division III quarterfinal game. Franklin County Tech wasn't the No. 2 seed in the field for no reason, though, and Tech rallied to beat the 10th seed Eagles 6-1.
"I cannot say enough about what playing this year meant for these girls and for our two seniors Hailey Liebenow and Makenzie Ullrich," Everett coach Josh King wrote in an email. "It was a tough day. I'm proud of what all these girls have accomplished this season and hopefully those returning next year continue to work and improve."
Mariah Broderick gave up four earned runs on eight hits to take the loss for the Eagles. Toniyn Smith had two of Everett's three hits, while Emma Goewey and Ullrich had the other two.